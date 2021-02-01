Politics
Modi’s budget for India reflects tough choices
NEW DELHI The world’s largest economies are trying to borrow and spend to get out of the pandemic, from the European Union’s $ 900 billion stimulus package to President Bidens’ proposed bailout for $ 1.9 trillion dollars.
Then theres India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s government on Monday proposed a budget of nearly half a trillion dollars for the 12 months starting April 1, showing New Delhi is taking a largely conservative approach. Spending on infrastructure and health is expected to increase significantly, but Mr Modis’ budget also calls for debt reduction.
Overall, spending would increase by less than 1% at a time when India suffers its worst recession in years while battling the coronavirus. India’s economy, once one of the fastest growing in the world, is estimated to have shrunk by almost 8% in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31.
I don’t know why the government is so keen on being economically conservative when the whole world is suggesting this is the time like no other to be poached, said Mahesh Vyas, economist and managing director of the Mumbai-based Center. for monitoring the Indian economy.
I don’t know of any economist suggesting this line of policy, he said.
The amount allocated to defense, for example, is only a fraction more than last year, even as Indian and Chinese troops clash along their largely undefined high mountain border.
This was normal given the state of the Indian economy, but it will certainly have an impact on the modernization of the military, said Lt. Gen. DS Hooda, former Indian commander of the northern border areas with Pakistan and China. .
In many ways, the budget reflects Mr. Modis’ difficult position. He remains extremely popular and opposition parties across the country have not been able to seriously challenge him.
But Mr Modis’ strict lockdown in March wreaked havoc on the economy. His government says the move saved countless lives, but also cost jobs. Many people are still out of work or earn less.
It faces thorny challenges on other fronts. For months, farmers at the borders of capital cities have been clamoring for lawmakers to repeal a trio of farm laws that Modi says are key to Indian market reforms.
India’s economy was facing headwinds long before the pandemic. Between April and December 2019, the GDP grew by only 4.6%. While more mature economies may envy this rate, it marks a slowdown from years when the country’s output grew by 7 to 8 percent.
The government could increase spending, taking advantage of low global interest rates to borrow to pay it off. Still, it could trigger inflation, a lingering fear in a country where many households struggle to purchase basic commodities. A surge in prices when much of the 1.3 billion inhabitants are already teetering could erode the popularity of the Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata party.
Arun Kumar, professor of economics at the Institute of Social Sciences in New Delhi, said the government is also worried about a credit downgrade by international rating agencies, which would make borrowing more expensive for the government. .
So Mr. Modi is keen to put India’s struggling economy in the best possible light. With coronavirus cases and deaths down sharply from the last peak in September, government economists promise a dramatic recovery.
India focused on saving lives and livelihoods, took short-term pain for long-term gain, recognized GDP growth would fall but then recover, economic adviser said chief government officer, KV Subramanian.
This recovery is far from assured. Even if the government’s optimistic forecast of 11% growth materializes in 2022, India’s net growth would only be 3.5%, far from what is needed to employ the millions of young people entering the country. the labor market every year.
India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday defended the government’s relative frugality, saying the budget was just the latest in a series of public interventions meant to support the most vulnerable Indians, while also boosting consumer demand and small and medium enterprises which a large part of the Indian economy.
We have spent, we have spent and we have spent, Ms. Sitharaman told reporters on Thursday. We have also shown a clear sliding path for deficit management and reduction.
India’s deficit target is one of the most ambitious fiscal targets. The budget deficit, which was 3.5% before the pandemic took hold in India, climbed to 9.5% as the country scrambled to ramp up manufacturing of masks and other protective gear , as well as testing for the coronavirus and expanding cash distributions and food rations to around 800 million people. Ms. Sitharaman aims to reduce the budget deficit to 6.5%.
Despite the lack of significant overall spending, investors have found a lot to like about the budget. He calls for increased spending for farmers, a priority given protests on the outskirts of New Delhi in recent weeks and further privatization of state-owned enterprises. After the budget was presented, the main Bombay stock market index jumped 5%.
Some economists remained skeptical. They pointed to studies like one from Azim Premji University which found that among those who lost their jobs between April and May, one in five is still out of work.
Mr Kumar, of the Institute of Social Sciences, said the government should be more concerned about the blow to the informal sector by people who run shops, drive rickshaws or do not appear on shopping lists. pay companies. Due to a lack of data, the impact on their livelihoods could be much greater than expected.
The major components of the economy are still declining, Kumar said, adding that the informal parts of the economy are declining substantially.
