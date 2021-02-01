Modi’s budget for India reflects tough choices

NEW DELHI The world’s largest economies are trying to borrow and spend to get out of the pandemic, from the European Union’s $ 900 billion stimulus package to President Bidens’ proposed bailout for $ 1.9 trillion dollars.

Then theres India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s government on Monday proposed a budget of nearly half a trillion dollars for the 12 months starting April 1, showing New Delhi is taking a largely conservative approach. Spending on infrastructure and health is expected to increase significantly, but Mr Modis’ budget also calls for debt reduction.

Overall, spending would increase by less than 1% at a time when India suffers its worst recession in years while battling the coronavirus. India’s economy, once one of the fastest growing in the world, is estimated to have shrunk by almost 8% in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31.

I don’t know why the government is so keen on being economically conservative when the whole world is suggesting this is the time like no other to be poached, said Mahesh Vyas, economist and managing director of the Mumbai-based Center. for monitoring the Indian economy.