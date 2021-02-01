President Jokowi inaugurates the establishment of the Indonesian Sharia Bank





As the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, it is only natural that Indonesia becomes a country at the forefront of Sharia economic development. Therefore, the establishment of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) could be a new milestone for the development of the Islamic economy in Indonesia. This is what President Joko Widodo said during the inauguration of the virtual creation of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (Persero) Tbk following the merger of three Islamic banks Himbara (Association of State Banks), on Monday February 1, 2021, at the State Palace, Jakarta. “We have long been known as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world. This status has become one of Indonesia’s global identities and is part of our pride. It is therefore natural that Indonesia becomes one of the most important countries in terms of economic development of sharia, ”he said. Based on the State of the World Islamic Economy report, Indonesia’s Islamic economic sector has experienced significant growth every year. In 2018, Indonesia’s Sharia economy was still ranked 10th in the world. A year after that he climbed to 5th place and in 2020 Indonesia was at 4th place in the world. The rank increase should be appreciated. However, the President said it was at the same time a trigger for continuing to make Indonesia the center of gravity of the Sharia economy regionally and globally. “Alhamdulillah, in the midst of the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am happy to receive information that the performance of the Indonesian Islamic bank continues to show stable growth. Sharia banks have managed to grow more than conventional banks. Once again, we should be grateful, ”he said. In terms of assets, for example, Islamic banking recorded an annual growth of 10.97%. Higher than conventional banks which recorded growth of 7.7%. Regarding financing, Islamic bank also recorded an annual growth of 9.42%, well above that of conventional banks with a growth rate of 0.55%. With these indicators, President Joko Widodo believes that Indonesia’s Sharia economy will develop very quickly and can make a significant contribution to achieving the well-being of the people and society. Meanwhile, in his report, PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk CEO Hery Gunardi explained that the integration and valuation of the three Islamic banks that are members of the Himbara (State-Owned Bank Association) ultimately gave birth to BSI had started since early March 2020. For the moment, on February 1, 2021, the integrated bank operated under the identity of Bank Syariah Indonesia and should be able to represent Indonesia at national and global levels. “Bank Syariah Indonesia is committed to being a banking institution that serves all levels of society, to becoming a modern and inclusive bank, and to providing services to all, while respecting the principles of Sharia,” he said. he declared.

