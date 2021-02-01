Boris Johnson hints tier system won’t return when lockdown ends





Boris Johnson has hinted England may not revert to the regional level system when the national lockdown ends.

The regions of England were expected to revert to the Tier 1-4 restrictions put in place before Christmas.

But speaking in Yorkshire on Monday, the PM suggested that system would be scrapped for a more unified approach. A national approach

Mr Johnson suggested that a national approach to easing lockdown measures “might be better this time around” than regional levels previously introduced. The government is due to present its “road map” for the gradual easing of restrictions over the next few months on February 22, after a review of the current rules. For now, March 8 has been targeted as the earliest possible date for schools to reopen and to start easing other measures. Mr Johsnon said: ‘A national approach, going down the levels nationally, may be better this time around, as the disease behaves much more nationally. “If you look at how the new variant has taken off across the country, it’s a pretty national phenomenon. “The charts that I see we are all moving in pretty much the same way, I mean there are some gaps, some differences, so we may have options for a national approach, but there may also be a advantage in some regional differentiation. “I keep an open mind on this.” ‘Gradual and in stages’

Speaking in the House of Commons last week (January 27), Mr Johnson explained that the strategy to lift the England-wide lockdown will be “gradual and gradual” and will depend on several factors. Before the strategy can be confirmed, the government will first assess the success of the vaccination program so far, the capacity of the NHS and the current death rate, these variables influencing how and when restrictions can be relaxed. While early March has been targeted as the date on which measures could start to lift, experts have warned that easing too soon could still lead to an increase in cases. England Medical Director Professor Chris Whitty has warned that even a ‘very small change’ as cases are high could cause a rapid resurgence, while Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned against ‘getting too addicted’ on specific dates to ease restrictions. Experts from the University of Edinburgh said they released all the measures at the end of April – once all of those in the first phase of the immunization program covering those over 50, those in high groups risk and frontline health and social workers should have received a blow. – could still lead to a huge increase in cases. Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the university, said that “gradual easing” would be “much more likely to keep the pressure on the NHS than any general easing”.







