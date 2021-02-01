Erdogan hints at Turkey’s new constitution Naharnet





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it might be time for Turkey to adopt a new constitution, fueling speculation he might seek a way to extend his rule. Erdogan, 66, has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2002, cementing his control over the nation of 83 million people and surviving a failed coup. He pushed through changes to the constitution in 2017 that created an executive presidency and abolished the post of prime minister. He went on to win the 2018 presidential election, the first of two potential five-year terms under the revised rules. Turkey is set to hold legislative and presidential elections in June 2023, which means Erdogan’s reign is expected to end by 2028 if he is re-elected. But after chairing a four-hour cabinet meeting, the president raised the idea of ​​writing a whole new constitution to replace the one Turkey has used since 1982. It was drafted following a coup d’état military. “It is clear that the source of Turkey’s problems is that constitutions have always been drafted by coup plotters,” Erdogan said in nationally televised remarks. “Perhaps it is time for Turkey to reopen the debate on a new constitution,” he said. “If we come to a common understanding with our partners (from the ruling coalition), we could take steps for a new constitution in the future.” Erdogan’s AK party is allied in parliament with the ultranationalist MHP. Erdogan added that the drafting of the new constitution “should be done transparently and the agreed text should be subject to the will of the people.” – Erosion support – Erdogan has never lost an election, but his popularity has declined since he unleashed a sweeping crackdown after the failed 2016 coup. His imprisonment of political opponents and attacks on civil liberties have been accompanied by economic problems that analysts attribute to financial mismanagement. The Turkish lira has fallen sharply since 2018, wiping out people’s economies and undermining its support among working class voters who are part of Erdogan’s political base. The Turkish political opposition pushed Erdogan to call an early election, arguing he had lost public confidence. Soner Cagaptay, program director for Turkey at the Washington Institute, said Erdogan’s comments were his “first admission that he might not win Turkey in the upcoming elections held under the new presidential system of executive type “. “His likely next step: to divide his opposition through culture wars along left-right lines,” Cagaptay said in a tweet. “Turkey is a country dominated by the right (where Erdogan will attempt) to build a new majority.”







