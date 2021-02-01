Beijing to host 2022 Winter Olympics according to approved plans, diplomat says – sport





BEIJING, February 1 / TASS /. Chinese authorities intend to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in accordance with previously approved plans despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“I would like to stress that China has paid attention in the first place to contain the pandemic and restore the economy, having created favorable conditions for the organization of the Olympic Winter Games,” Wang said regularly. Wenbin during a briefing. “We are convinced that the Games will be exceptional.” The diplomat reaffirmed that Beijing continues to apply tough measures in the fight against the new coronavirus. “We are making active efforts to ensure that all planned sporting events take place,” he said. According to him, China’s preparations for the Games “have received substantial approval and support from the world community, including the International Olympic Committee. [IOC]. “ On January 25, Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with IOC President Thomas Bach and discussed progress in China’s preparations for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. According to the IOC press release, released after the talks between Xi Jinping and Thomas Bach, the two leaders spoke of “close cooperation between the IOC and the Chinese health authorities and the measures already taken to ensure the safety and security of Olympic and Paralympic winter. 2022 Games. “ At the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was elected host city of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, making the Chinese capital the first city to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. (in 2008). as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022). Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games in a close race against Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, ultimately securing 44 votes to 40 in favor of the largest Kazakh city. At the end of December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus – named COVID-19 by the WHO – have been reported from all corners of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus epidemic a pandemic. To date, China is ranked 83rd in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 89,564. More than 4,630 people have died from the novel coronavirus infection, while more than 83,310 have died. are recovering from the disease.

