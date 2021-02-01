Indonesian doctors dispute Jokowi’s claim that pandemic is ‘under control’





By Ihsanuddin in Jakarta The president of the Association of Indonesian Physicians (IDI) in Jakarta, Slamet Budiarto, challenged a statement by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo who claimed that the Indonesian government had succeeded in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control. Budiarto said he was confused about the parameters Widodo was using to make such a statement. “I don’t understand why Pak [Mr] Jokowi made such a statement. Maybe in terms of the economy, I don’t know what the economy looks like. What I do know is in terms of health, ”Budiarto told Kompas.com. Budiarto claimed that in terms of health, the pandemic was clearly “out of control”. This can be seen from the first parameter – the high death rate. According to the Johns Hopkins University covid-19 global map, the total number of deaths in Indonesia today is 30,277. “Our death rate is the highest – number 1 among ASEAN countries – both in percentage and in number. I predict that by the end of the year there will be 100,000 deaths, by December 2021, ”Budiarto said. The second parameter used by the IDI is the rate of new daily infections. On the day of the interview, there were 13,094 additional new cases. Over a million cases

Today, the cumulative number of covid-19 cases in Indonesia is 1,089,308. The IDI vice president confessed that he did not understand the parameters used by Jokowi when he said the pandemic was under control. “Yeah, maybe the president has another setting. For us at IDI, the metrics are the death and infection rate, ”said Budiarto. Regardless of the parameters used, Budiarto calls on the government to focus on managing the pandemic in terms of health so that the death rate can be reduced. He said he had already proposed to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin that covid-19 patients with minor symptoms be treated at home under the care of general practitioners. “A doctor can watch 10 people. Later they might receive incentives, ”Budiarto said. This way, hospitals will not be full and treatment rooms in hospitals can be used to focus on patients with moderate and severe symptoms. ‘Death rate on the rise’

“Right now the death rate is increasing because hospitals are overcrowded,” he said. President Widodo recently said that in 2020 and entering 2021, Indonesia faced a number of difficult challenges. One of them was the covid-19 pandemic which had caused a health and economic crisis. Widodo, however, also claimed that Indonesia had been able to control both crises well. “We are grateful. Indonesia is among the countries that control these two [health and economic] many crises, ”Widodo said at an Indonesian Communion of Churches (PGI) plenary session via the PGI Yakoma YouTube channel last week. Translated by James Balowski for IndoLeft News. The original title of the article was “Jokowi says pandemic is under control, IDI confused about indicators”.

