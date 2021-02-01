Netanyahu speaks with Indian leader Modi after explosion near Israeli embassy in Delhi





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday to thank him for his efforts to protect Israeli diplomats and officials, following a bombing last week outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. The two leaders also discussed possible cooperation on coronavirus vaccines, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Modi told Netanyahu that India is committed to the security of Israelis in the country and will cooperate with Israel to fight terrorism. Receive The Times of Israel daily edition via email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free Netanyahu also praised Modi for India’s coronavirus vaccine and received similar praise for Israel’s mass vaccination campaign. The prime ministers referred to possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel as well as mutual recognition of vaccine certification, the statement said. Some form of mutually agreed international recognition of those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is expected to be introduced in the future by countries around the world to allow international travel. National Security Guard soldiers inspect the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2021. (Dinesh Joshi / AP) Netanyahu and Modi have a close relationship and often spread public praise and good wishes. An Indian police statement described Friday’s explosion as being caused by an improvised, very low-intensity device that blew the windows of three nearby cars, and said a preliminary investigation suggested a malicious attempt to create a feeling. Israeli authorities are treating the blast as a suspected terrorist attack against the embassy and have stepped up security measures at missions around the world. Israeli missions were already on high alert following the assassination of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist in November last year. Tehran blamed Israel and promised revenge. A handwritten note found at the scene of the attack claimed responsibility for a hitherto unknown group identifying itself as Indian Hezbollah. : https://t.co/7gb9CaIcmx pic.twitter.com/rSj0MxTXcs – Alon Ben-David (@alonbd) January 31, 2021 The note included a death threat against Ambassador Ron Malka, warning that he was under constant surveillance and could be attacked at any time. He said the group was seeking to avenge the death of martyrs Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was killed in a drone strike in the United States in January 2020; Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed along with Soleimani; and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the architect of Iran’s nuclear program, killed in a November 2020 attack that Tehran blamed on Israel. In 2012, the wife of the Israel Defense Attaché in India sustained minor injuries after a motorcyclist attached a bomb to her car near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. Iran was suspected of this attack. It was part of a series of attempted attacks on Israeli targets around the world attributed to Iran. There was speculation that these incidents were in response to alleged Israeli assassinations of several Iranian nuclear scientists as Jerusalem struggled to curtail Iran’s nuclear program.







