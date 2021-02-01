JCI closed due to the inauguration of the Indonesian Sharia Bank by President Jokowi





Merdeka.com – Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) earlier this week soared, triggered by the inauguration of PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace. JCI closed 205.19 points or 3.5 percent at 6,067.55 positions. Meanwhile, the top 45 stocks or LQ45 index rose 35.32 points or 3.87 percent to 947.3. Foster Asset Management analyst Hans Mulyadi Irawan said JCI indeed suffered an oversold after seven consecutive days of corrections, so the index rebounded to its support zone. “Today it is strengthening in almost every sector, particularly through shares of public companies in the mining, banking and construction sectors which have been oversold and have seen back-to-back declines. Today the sentiment is the efficient functioning of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), SWF and data “Improving Indonesian manufacturing index is trigger for stronger index,” said Hans, quoted by Antara. President Jokowi at the State Palace today inaugurated PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk, which is a merger of three state-owned Sharia banks, namely PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk, PT Bank Syariah Mandiri and PT Bank BNI Syariah. Earlier this week, BRIS shares shot 360 points or 14.75 percent to Rp2,800 per share. Hans predicts that this week JCI will still have a chance to strengthen itself although it will tend to be limited due to the lack of positive sentiment in the market. Open lower, JCI strengthened after an hour and continued to be in the green zone until the market closed.

Sector in valuation Based on the IDX-IC sector index, all sectors rose with the tech sector highest at 10.07%, followed by the commodities sector and real estate infrastructure sector, respectively 8.25 % and 5.24%. The closing of JCI itself was accompanied by the sale of shares by foreign investors, which can be seen in the amount of net sales abroad or net sales abroad of IDR 594.83 billion. The frequency of stock transactions was recorded up to 1,884,555 transactions, with the number of shares traded reaching 22.39 billion shares valued at IDR 24,022 billion. A total of 350 shares rose, 163 shares fell and 123 shares did not change in value. Meanwhile, Asian regional stock exchanges this afternoon included the Nikkei index up 427.66 points or 1.55% to 28,091.05, the Hang Seng index up 609.15 points or 2, 15% to 28,892.86 and the Straits Times Index corrected 4.04 or 0.14% to 2898.48. [idr] Also read:

