Boris Johnson pushes to reopen schools as Covid cases drop





Mr Johnson also revealed that the system of restrictions on regional levels could be replaced by national levels when the current lockdown ends. He said a national approach to easing restrictions might be better this time around, given that the disease behaves much more nationally. And about the chances of a summer vacation, he said: I don’t want to give too much concrete as dates for our summer vacation. I am an optimist, I understand the reasons for being optimistic, but there are some things that have to go well. The immunization program must continue to be successful. We need to make sure that we don’t get left behind by new variants, we need to make sure that we continue to control the disease and reduce the level of infections. The Telegraph understands that around three million people between the ages of 65 and 69 will start receiving letters next week urging them to book vaccinations. This means that some areas may be able to offer vaccines to people under the age of 70 by February 15. A government source said: We are now cautiously optimistic about the target and look to the next age brackets. The priority is to ensure that everyone over 70 is offered the vaccine before the deadline, but now we expect to be able to start sending letters to people in their 60s as early as next week. Vaccines have also been sent by the British government to the Falkland Islands so that it can immunize its population of around 3,000 people. Figures released on Monday show that only five local regions in the UK have seen a week-over-week rise in rates of Covid-19 cases, while all national and regional rates are now at pre-New Year levels.







