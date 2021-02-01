Netanyahu calls on PM Modi after blast, thanks him for ‘efforts to retain representatives’





On February 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his gratitude for the “efforts to detain Israeli officials following the terrorist incident near the embassy of Israel in India ”. As investigative agencies have yet to identify a suspect linked to the minor blast on January 29 near the Israeli embassy, ​​the Israeli prime minister’s office said Prime Minister Modi said India was “committed” to human society and that New Delhi would continue to cooperate with Jerusalem. in the “fight against terrorism”. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government’s efforts to protect Israeli officials following the the terrorist event near the Israeli Embassy in India. Meanwhile, a copy of the letter to “the ambassador of the Israeli embassy”, recovered from the site of the explosion by Delhi police, was shared on Twitter by the head of the national office of the ANI. A separate statement from Prime Minister Modi’s office said he had conveyed “a strong condemnation” of “the terrorist attack” and assured Netanyahu that India was prioritizing the security of Israeli diplomats and premises. PM Modi’s office said in a declaration, “The Prime Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29, 2021. He assured Prime Minister Netanyahu that India attaches the utmost importance to safety and security. security of diplomats and Israeli locals and would use all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context. Read – Jared Kushner nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel Deals Read – Threat letter found in Israeli embassy explosion mentions Iranian leaders killed by US, revenge Netanyahu congratulates Prime Minister Modi on COVID-19 vaccines Besides exchanging views on “terrorism”, Netanyahu also praised Prime Minister Modi for the production of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the launch of the mass vaccination campaign. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the vaccination campaign in Israel, while the two leaders also raised the possibility of future collaborations in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said: “Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the Indian Prime Minister on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccination campaign in this country, and the Indian Prime Minister congratulated the success of the vaccination campaign in Israel. The two discussed possible collaborations in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. Read – Israel to give Palestinians coronavirus vaccines for frontline medical workers Read – FDI explosion in Delhi: Israeli envoy thanks India and says he is “ grateful for its heartwarming support ”







