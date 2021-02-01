Politics
Understanding the China Problem – Frank Robinson: The Rational Optimist
Henry Kissinger wrote a 624 page book, About China. Here is a shorter take.
China’s imperial dynasty was overthrown in 1911. Violent unrest ensued as warlords, communists and a government led by Chiang Kai-shek all fought for power. Then the Japanese invasion of the 1930s ravaged the country. Finally, in 1949, the Communists of Maos triumphed; Chiang and his nationalists decamp to Taiwan. Who has become prosperous and democratic; de factoindependent, although China insists it is theirs.
Poverty has always afflicted China. Maos’ belied economic policies have not helped. The Great Leap Forward 1958-62 claimed tens of millions of lives. The country was rocked again in 1966 by the Mad Cultural Revolution launched by Mao to consolidate his control. Destroy much of the cultural heritage and many other lives. Ending only with the death of Maos 1976.
This story of trauma shapes the psyche of China. The simple domestic order seems a great blessing. The Chinese also deeply resent the past humiliation, seeing a century of Western harassment and exploitation. Making them truly nationalistic, with shards on their shoulders, something to prove, unbridled aggressiveness.
Deng Xiaoping succeeded Mao, abandoning his madness and the most communist dogma, opening up the economy. While large state-owned enterprises endure, they support a private sector that actually embodies unfettered laissez-faire capitalism. Producing four decades of spectacular economic growth, eradicating most of Chinese poverty, and creating a vast middle class. For which they also thank the regime.
Younger people in particular also wanted a freer society. But that dream died with the Tiananmen bloodshed in 1989. Any memory that the party tried to erase. The basic deal he is proposing is increasing prosperity in return for full political control.
Corruption and dishonesty have long characterized Chinese culture. In 2012, Xi Jinping became the leader, earning applause for an anti-corruption campaign. But above all it was a way to accumulate more personal power than anyone since Mao. China actually remains deeply corrupted. While Xi suppressed all dissent or debate, deploying ubiquitous propaganda and an Orwellian surveillance state. Thus Chinese repression in Tibet, then in Xinjiang, then in Hong Kong. One million Uighurs in Xinjiang are in concentration camps in an effort to virtually eradicate their Muslim religion.
Today, the idea of democracy has little force. The freedom the Chinese want is economic, which they have. Politically, most seem satisfied with the dictatorship, if (as they believe) it manages the country well. In fact, they are proud of the achievements of their systems, rejecting Western values like the rule of law or freedom of the press, and feeling superior to democratic nations as dysfunctional, messy and in decline. They support Hong Kong’s overwhelming democratic aspirations. A certain social liberalism arises mainly among young people, for causes such as women’s equality, LGBT rights and the environment. But most Chinese are more into consumerism and other personal things than public affairs. And remember that China does not have a historical ethos of individualism like ours, conformism being more the rule.
The one-child policy, severely enforced between 1980 and 2016, also shaped Chinese society a lot to prevent overpopulation. It has been too successful, causing a shortage of people of working age. While a traditional preference for boys meant that many girls aborted, with single boys being raised as spoiled princelings, and not enough women to marry. Add to this desperate competition for university places and the cost of housing becoming unaffordable, another drag on marriage.
Millions of people had migrated from farms to cities for better wages, but the hukou system prevents their registration as official residents there, making them second-class citizens. A deep social division. Meanwhile, sweatshop jobs are disappearing, moving to countries with even lower wages. Now, many Chinese people feel in a mad rush with 996 office jobs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.
There were hopes that an increasingly prosperous and secure China would become a well-raised member of an interconnected global community. But today, China thinks differently. If Trump was right to view China more unfavorably, he sadly followed without a brain, overthrowing our own interests. Not just with self-defeating tariffs, but by trying to decouple our economy from China, dividing the world into two economic ghettos with separate supply chains, to our detriment. It was particularly silly to face China alone, to drive out our allies who could have been brought together in a united front.
But it doesn’t have to be a new cold war. While the Soviets wanted the whole world to be communist, China does not have such a program, being a communist in name only. Seek instead a simple national expansion. A simple free bow might actually help alleviate this. What we really have is not the fight but competition, and there is a big difference. Competition between economic actors is still the way of the world and should be its very essence in our own free market system. The world is not zero-sum, China’s gain necessarily being our loss. They don’t foolishly imagine that destroying America would be beneficial. We must manage our competition for mutual benefit.
Of course, that doesn’t mean ignoring China’s intellectual property theft and other unfair tactics. Just as we enforce the rules in our own economy and punish violators, but not seek to put them out of order. China’s human rights violations don’t make it our enemy either. This, too, we must shout and tone down in every possible way; but again, that doesn’t necessarily mean blowing up what is mutually beneficial in our economic relationship.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]