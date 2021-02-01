Understanding the China Problem – Frank Robinson: The Rational Optimist

Henry Kissinger wrote a 624 page book, About China. Here is a shorter take.

China’s imperial dynasty was overthrown in 1911. Violent unrest ensued as warlords, communists and a government led by Chiang Kai-shek all fought for power. Then the Japanese invasion of the 1930s ravaged the country. Finally, in 1949, the Communists of Maos triumphed; Chiang and his nationalists decamp to Taiwan. Who has become prosperous and democratic; de factoindependent, although China insists it is theirs.

Poverty has always afflicted China. Maos’ belied economic policies have not helped. The Great Leap Forward 1958-62 claimed tens of millions of lives. The country was rocked again in 1966 by the Mad Cultural Revolution launched by Mao to consolidate his control. Destroy much of the cultural heritage and many other lives. Ending only with the death of Maos 1976.

This story of trauma shapes the psyche of China. The simple domestic order seems a great blessing. The Chinese also deeply resent the past humiliation, seeing a century of Western harassment and exploitation. Making them truly nationalistic, with shards on their shoulders, something to prove, unbridled aggressiveness.

Deng Xiaoping succeeded Mao, abandoning his madness and the most communist dogma, opening up the economy. While large state-owned enterprises endure, they support a private sector that actually embodies unfettered laissez-faire capitalism. Producing four decades of spectacular economic growth, eradicating most of Chinese poverty, and creating a vast middle class. For which they also thank the regime.

Younger people in particular also wanted a freer society. But that dream died with the Tiananmen bloodshed in 1989. Any memory that the party tried to erase. The basic deal he is proposing is increasing prosperity in return for full political control.

Corruption and dishonesty have long characterized Chinese culture. In 2012, Xi Jinping became the leader, earning applause for an anti-corruption campaign. But above all it was a way to accumulate more personal power than anyone since Mao. China actually remains deeply corrupted. While Xi suppressed all dissent or debate, deploying ubiquitous propaganda and an Orwellian surveillance state. Thus Chinese repression in Tibet, then in Xinjiang, then in Hong Kong. One million Uighurs in Xinjiang are in concentration camps in an effort to virtually eradicate their Muslim religion.

Today, the idea of ​​democracy has little force. The freedom the Chinese want is economic, which they have. Politically, most seem satisfied with the dictatorship, if (as they believe) it manages the country well. In fact, they are proud of the achievements of their systems, rejecting Western values ​​like the rule of law or freedom of the press, and feeling superior to democratic nations as dysfunctional, messy and in decline. They support Hong Kong’s overwhelming democratic aspirations. A certain social liberalism arises mainly among young people, for causes such as women’s equality, LGBT rights and the environment. But most Chinese are more into consumerism and other personal things than public affairs. And remember that China does not have a historical ethos of individualism like ours, conformism being more the rule.

The one-child policy, severely enforced between 1980 and 2016, also shaped Chinese society a lot to prevent overpopulation. It has been too successful, causing a shortage of people of working age. While a traditional preference for boys meant that many girls aborted, with single boys being raised as spoiled princelings, and not enough women to marry. Add to this desperate competition for university places and the cost of housing becoming unaffordable, another drag on marriage.

Millions of people had migrated from farms to cities for better wages, but the hukou system prevents their registration as official residents there, making them second-class citizens. A deep social division. Meanwhile, sweatshop jobs are disappearing, moving to countries with even lower wages. Now, many Chinese people feel in a mad rush with 996 office jobs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

There were hopes that an increasingly prosperous and secure China would become a well-raised member of an interconnected global community. But today, China thinks differently. If Trump was right to view China more unfavorably, he sadly followed without a brain, overthrowing our own interests. Not just with self-defeating tariffs, but by trying to decouple our economy from China, dividing the world into two economic ghettos with separate supply chains, to our detriment. It was particularly silly to face China alone, to drive out our allies who could have been brought together in a united front.

But it doesn’t have to be a new cold war. While the Soviets wanted the whole world to be communist, China does not have such a program, being a communist in name only. Seek instead a simple national expansion. A simple free bow might actually help alleviate this. What we really have is not the fight but competition, and there is a big difference. Competition between economic actors is still the way of the world and should be its very essence in our own free market system. The world is not zero-sum, China’s gain necessarily being our loss. They don’t foolishly imagine that destroying America would be beneficial. We must manage our competition for mutual benefit.

Of course, that doesn’t mean ignoring China’s intellectual property theft and other unfair tactics. Just as we enforce the rules in our own economy and punish violators, but not seek to put them out of order. China’s human rights violations don’t make it our enemy either. This, too, we must shout and tone down in every possible way; but again, that doesn’t necessarily mean blowing up what is mutually beneficial in our economic relationship.