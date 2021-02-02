Turkish Erdogan attacks LGBT youth as police dispel new protest





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Turkey’s LGBT movement on Monday, accusing it of “vandalism” following an outbreak of student protests. Four people were arrested over the weekend for representing Islam’s holiest site with photos of the LGBT rainbow flag during a rally at Bogazici University in Istanbul. And shortly after Erdogan’s televised speech on Monday, another rally broke out at the same school with dozens of people detained and social media footage showing police dragging students who had been protesting peacefully. “We will carry our young people into the future, not as LGBT youth, but as young people who existed in our nation’s glorious past,” Erdogan said during a video link with members of his AK party at the power. “You are not the LGBT youth, nor the young people who commit acts of vandalism. On the contrary, you are the ones who mend broken hearts.” ‘Incitement to hatred’ Rights groups accuse Erdogan of leading the predominantly Muslim but officially secular country on an increasingly socially conservative path during his 18 years in power. Homosexuality has been legal throughout the history of modern Turkey. But homosexuals are often victims of harassment, and LGBT events – including Istanbul pride – have been blocked under Erdogan. Turkey was hit by a wave of student protests last month after Erdogan appointed a loyalist to head Bogazici University. During a protest last Friday, protesters hung a work of art in front of the rector’s new office depicting the holy site of Mecca and images of the LGBT movement’s rainbow flag. Turkish police charged four people with “inciting hatred among the population”. Two of them were remanded in custody and the other two placed under house arrest. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called the suspects “four LGBT monsters”. Groups of students demonstrated again Monday at the University of Bogazici despite the presence of hundreds of riot police, demanding the release of the four and the resignation of the rector. AFP journalists saw several students taken away by the police and the governor of Istanbul later confirmed that 159 people had been arrested. A little further away, in the Aegean resort town of Izmir, social media posts showed police were fighting with a small group of students waving a rainbow flag. The rallies echo protests in 2013 that arose against plans to demolish an Istanbul park before spreading nationwide and directly calling into question Erdogan’s rule. Erdogan last month accused some of the participants in the student protests of being “terrorists”.

