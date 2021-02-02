Why can’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with protesting farmers and solve the problem





“Everything that is presented is anti-farmer, anti-poor,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said. New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers could not meet the farmers who were protesting for days in the cold and resolve the issue. Speaking to ANI at Shiromani Akali Dal’s protest in parliament against the newly enacted agricultural laws, Mr. Badal said, “Farmers are on the streets and put their lives on the line. lost his life and the center does not talk about it, does not do justice. If farmers can sit outdoors for days and protest in this freezing cold, can’t the Prime Minister go and meet them. Can his ministers not visit the farmers, talk to them and make a decision? “ “Whether it’s a digital budget or a paper budget, ordinary people aren’t affected. What matters is what is tabled in the budget. Everything that is presented is anti-farmer, anti-poor. So what is the benefit of this digital “budget” drama, “Badal said of the very first paperless budget. Commenting on the discussions between the center and the farmers, Mr Badal said: “We can only speak to the Prime Minister when he meets us in person. Nine meetings have already taken place. The main purpose of the Center was to pretend to want to talk but they never wanted to talk about the matter. It is a public attitude. If their heart is pure, the matter will be resolved in a minute. “ While speaking about the letters of support for agricultural laws received by the Union Minister of Agriculture, Mr Badal said: “Are these real letters of support? Our country has a very strong media network. powerful. Has any news channel shown a person or organization saying they support laws? “ “The farmers of this country do not want these laws. No peasant organization has come out in favor of these laws,” Badal said. The SAD MP further said: “I am very upset that despite discussions with several major parties like Congress, they are silent today. I ask them again that this fight is not just the one farmers ” or a particular party or faith. but the struggle of the entire nation. “ “The farmers of this country want Parliament to address the issue of farmers with the highest priority. I call on all parties to put in place a uniform platform and to speak out on the issue of farmers, so that justice is to them. returned, “he said. Speaking about Captain Amarinder Singh’s statement on the violence in Pakistan and Delhi during the Kisan Tractor Rally, Mr. Badal said: “These days, Captain Amarinder Singh speaks the language of the Center. This is because the central government knows some of its weaknesses. Shame on Amarinder Singh for binding the farmers in Pakistan who are farmers who have been producing food for the nation for years.

