Irish businessman detained in China must pay $ 36m to leave

Shanghai police told Richard OHalloran he had to pay a corporate ransom of $ 36 million ($ 30 million) to leave China.
OHalloran was denied permission to return home for nearly two years due to an ongoing legal dispute involving a Chinese shareholder in the Dublin aircraft leasing company he works for.
Foxrock’s husband and father of four was told during police questioning that his exit ban had been lifted.
Yet after booking a flight from Shanghai that day, he was subsequently prevented from boarding.
Chinese authorities have pushed back attempts by the Irish Embassy to attend OHallorans court hearings and police interrogations, the last of which took place last Tuesday.
David Maughan, a partner at the William Fry law firm that represents O’Halloran, described his situation as fundamentally bad on several levels.
The interim management of CALS, the Dublin company of which Mr OHalloran is also a director, transferred $ 200,000 (165,000) to the Chinese court in a good faith attempt to secure the Irish right to return home.
OHalloran was then questioned without a lawyer for six hours about the funds.
“It was an extremely frightening interrogation. During this time, they demanded that he personally pay $ 6 million to the court in order to help his freedom,” Maughan told Independent Irish.
Chinese authorities then demanded that the Irishman spit out the exorbitant sum of $ 36 million after telling him his travel ban had been lifted.
“It was the first time he had been told about it. Richard immediately booked a flight home that evening, January 10. But when he got to the airport, he said. denied access to the plane without any legal reason, ”Maughan said.
O’Halloran has been stranded in China since being refused entry on a return flight nearly two years ago.
He suffers from severe lung disease and was hospitalized twice in the smog-filled Chinese city “due to stress-related issues and other consequences of his detention,” the last time on Christmas 2020.
Two days after his last hospital stay, he was summoned to court by presiding judge Liu to appear as a witness in the case of CALS president Min Jiedong.
She confirmed that there was no exit ban in place, but told him that he would be in China for a long, long time. Richard now fears the judge intends to force him to stay in the country to handle the sale of a plane in five years when his lease expires, Maughan said.
Chinese authorities have violated basic Irish legal rights by demanding money in return for the right to leave the country, Maughan said.
I have written to the Chinese Ambassador and Minister Coveney to suggest a number of solutions. Unfortunately, neither the Ambassador nor the Minister has committed to these solutions with us, which is very demoralizing for Richard.
President Michael D. Higgins wrote to his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, over Christmas, highlighting the issue and calling for an early resolution. Mr Xis’ response, received last Friday, indicated that relevant authorities on both sides could maintain communication and coordination to create the conditions for a speedy and proper solution to the case.
From February 26, it will be two years since Mr. OHalloran saw his family.