Boris Johnson ‘rejected Sage’s warning to close UK borders to contain mutant virus’





Boris Johnson has reportedly dismissed warnings from his own experts for tighter border controls to prevent the spread of mutant strains from entering the UK. Government scientists have reportedly insisted that only the forced quarantine of hotels would help prevent the Covid mutant from arriving in the country. These warnings were said to have been issued before it appeared that the South African variant was spreading in Britain. Boris Johnson last week announced quarantine measures for travelers from 30 high-risk countries to prevent them from spreading the new strains. What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.

(Image: ANDY RAIN / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock)

Downing Street had been told by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) a week earlier that geographically targeted travel bans would not be enough to stop the arrival of new strains, The Times reports. Instead, the newspaper reports, the scientists insisted the only way to stop them was to either completely close the borders or introduce mandatory quarantine measures for anyone entering Britain. Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Minister Matt Hancock both argued for border closures last week but were reportedly overthrown by the prime minister. It comes after health officials said 11 people – who have no connection to travel – had tested positive for the South African variant across England in the past five or six days.

(Image: Getty Images)

People living in postal codes where the mutation has been detected have been warned to stay home and get tested even if they do not have symptoms. Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the blunt announcement yesterday after 105 cases of the new mutation were identified from eight postcodes in England. Door-to-door testing is expected to begin today in the zip codes where they were identified. He said that while there is no evidence that the tension is more deadly, “we have to get tough.”







