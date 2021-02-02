Vietnamese Communist Party leader retains post in ‘revolutionary’ leadership meeting – Radio Free Asia





Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong was appointed at a senior leadership meeting on Sunday for a third term as Party secretary general, breaking Party rules that would normally have limited him to two terms . Retained in his post due to his accomplishments in the office, Trong will now serve another five-year term in the top Party post, joining as a “special case” Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was appointed prime minister while ‘he had passed the usual retirement age of 65. Speaking at a press conference following the 13e ruling Communist Party Congress, which began on Jan.25 and ended a day earlier on Jan.31, Trong said he would prefer to step down, citing his age and saying, “Health is a requirement. important for work. “Congress elected me, however, so I will have to continue my mission,” he said. No details were provided by state media on the number of candidates who ran for the post of secretary-general won by Trong at the Party Congress, a rally held every five years to select Vietnam’s top leaders and approve economic policies, in which about 1,500 people participated this year. delegates from across the country. The convening of Congress was cited by rights activists and pundits as the reason Vietnam’s already low tolerance for dissent deteriorated sharply in 2020 with a roundup of independent journalists, editors and Facebook commentators. . Speaking to RFA, Nguyen Dinh Cong – an observer close to Congress and former head of the construction faculty at Hanoi University of Civil Engineering – expressed surprise that Trong and Phuc had been appointed to their posts without changes are made to the Party charter. “I don’t know how these issues were discussed in Congress, but I found it all very strange,” he said. Mutual understanding Chinese President Xi Jinping was the first world leader to congratulate Trong on his continued role as Party leader, Nguyen Quang A – a Hanoi-based civilian activist – describing the two in RFA as close personal friends. Trong’s election to a third term as Party leader in violation of Party rules was similar to Xi Jinping’s 2018 removal of a 10-year term as Chinese president, now allowing him to serve in life, said Nguyen Quang A. “The fact that Nguyen Phu Trong has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Vietnamese Party is great news for China, because [he and Xi Jinping] understand each other, ”he said. In a February 1 statement, the Paris-based Vietnamese Human Rights Committee said the selection of Trong and Phuc as Vietnam’s main leaders “cements the authoritarian regime and ushers in another five years of repression and abuses. of human rights ”. “While the international community has commended the Vietnamese government for its response to the [COVID-19] pandemic, he has by no means succeeded in condemning it because of the most severe crackdown on peaceful dissent in recent years. “The muted reaction of the international community to the suppression of peaceful dissent has encouraged the Communist Party of Vietnam to reward the country’s authoritarian rulers,” the committee said. According to the rights group Defend the Defenders, Hanoi currently holds at least 238 prisoners of conscience. Reported by the Vietnamese service of RFA. Translated by Huy Le. Written in English by Richard Finney.







