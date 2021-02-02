Operation Legend, controversial crime-fighting program, ends with the departure of Donald Trump





CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s the end of the road for a famous and debated federal law enforcement program that targeted rising violence in Chicago and several other major cities. Operation Legend is gone, six months after its start.

The program of the Department of Justice has been quietly canceled. The I-Team confirmed on Monday that his firing was none of the fuss that accompanied the start of the anti-crime program in Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City and six other cities.

When Operation Legend began in Chicago in July, the federal government was already under fire from deploying agents to deal with street violence.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized the Trump administration’s decision last summer, even before federal officers arrived in Chicago over gangs, guns and drugs.

The pet project of then Attorney General William Barr was named after a 4-year-old boy who was killed by a capricious bullet while sleeping at his home in Kansas City, the city where the program started.

Once underway in Chicago, Barr said the murder rate had been cut in half. City Hall disputed Barr’s claim, saying the drop in the murder rate was not just due to the federal influx of 400 new and reassigned officers.

Last month, when President Trump stepped down, Operation Legend followed suit.

“I’m saying it’s been very successful across the country, there have been about 6,000 subjects who have been arrested, and we’re talking about repeat offenders,” said Clifford Swindell, deputy special agent in charge of the Chicago FBI office. . “About 2,600 guns came off the streets and significant amounts of controlled substances, such as cocaine and heroin and the fentanyl mixture.”

“With the new administration, the page turns. But the only thing that doesn’t change is that the DEA and our partners continue to work to reduce violence and drug-related violence in Chicago and other major cities. cities in the Chicago field division, ”said Bob Bell, special agent in charge of the Chicago DEA office.

Chicago’s final numbers for Operation Legend list 176 people charged, including 40 on drug counts and 130 on gun-related offenses.

“From the numbers, I think it has been a success, and that’s a big part of why we at the DEA and our federal law enforcement partners, as well as the office of the US attorney, will continue to work together and work resolutely to reduce violence, ”Cloche said.

Some of the several hundred federal agents assigned last summer to tackle violent crime in Chicago have now been returned to their home bases. Others have managed a permanent reallocation here, so there has been a net increase in federal law enforcement resources. US officials have said the cases that began in Operation Legend will continue to result in further arrests and prosecutions in the months to come.

Full FBI statement:

Operation Legend was a coordinated effort with our local law enforcement and prosecution partners to aggressively investigate our most violent crimes. Despite the ongoing pandemic, more than 6,000 arrests have been made at local, state and federal levels across the country, and over 2,600 firearms have been seized. Although this operation was conceived as a short-term influx of resources, our work does not end there. Our mission to protect the American people is endless, and we will continue to build on that momentum in the future.

Copyright 2021 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos