Prime Minister Imran Khan rejects investigation report on Islamabad new airport project





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected an investigative report that suggested there was no evidence of financial corruption in the construction and operation of the new Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). The Prime Minister had set up a committee to deal with all matters relating to the airport under the chairmanship of the Minister of the Aviation Division. The commission of inquiry submitted its report to the prime ministers’ office last year.

“The Prime Minister’s Office has concerns over the report, which are now being addressed and the revised report is being prepared by the aforementioned committee,” reads a written response submitted by the Minister of the Aviation Division. before the National Assembly last week.

The development comes months after four retired Pakistani army brigadiers refused to appear before the two boards of inquiry to investigate alleged corruption in the NIIAP project. Four retired armed forces officers [who] did not respond to the allegations, including former IIAP project director Brig (r) M Touseef-uz-Zaman, ex-IIAP PDs Brig (r) Iftikhar Ali, Brig (r) Bilal Hameed and Brig (r) Mushtaq Ahmed said Aviation Division Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his written response.

The new investigative report prepared on the guidelines of the federal government found that the delay in building the NIIAP was due to insufficient oversight and not financial corruption, according to an official response. The Aviation Division responded to a written question posed by MP Syed Agha Rafiullah for updates on the ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices regarding the construction of the NIIAP and its poor operations.

The Supreme Court, according to the official response, had ordered the federal government to form a review committee to consider the report of Lieutenant-General Shahid Niazs and the investigation carried out by the FIA ​​(report No. 46/2013) to submit its recommendations . The alleged corrupt practices regarding the construction and operationalization of the airport were investigated by Lt. Gen. Shahid Niaz, member of the Planning Commission (I&M), who investigated delays and irregularities in the completion of the project and by the DG FIA at the time. Ghalib Bandesha.

Both committees, according to the official response, concluded that the delay was due to the addition of various packages / works that were not included in the original PC-I and bad business of the airport project as per instructions. Therefore, a special examination committee was formed under the chairmanship of engineers Shams-ul-Mulk. This report found that weak follow-up control by P&D directors and project directors resulted in delays and therefore cost overruns. In fact, the report states that the division of the project into 17 packages without adequate expertise and mechanism to control its integration and interface followed by an inadequate PC-1 is the main reason for the delays and cost overruns.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Shams-ul-Mulks report, the necessary action was taken by the CAA against the CAA tenured / contract agents after consultation with its legal consultants who, after reviewing the contents of the report, suggested action. , the Aviation Division Minister told the National Assembly. Partial action has been taken against those held responsible / responsible, according to the official response.

Former NIIAP PD Engr Vikram Singh Sodha was appointed OSD and former Projects Advertising Director Engr Rizwan Ahmed Khan was sentenced to a major reduction penalty to the low-wage group from EG07 to EG-06 for a period of two years, according to the official response. Engr Musharraf Khan, adl R&D director (ex-PDNIIAP and now retired), was also sanctioned and actions against retirees / CAA contractors have also been initiated, the official response revealed. These officials include Salahuddin Arshad, Former Director (P&D), Engr Yousuf Kamal, Former Director (Works & Dev), Sqn Leader (r) Ahsan Malik, Former Director (P&D), Engr Muhammad Rauhullah, Former Director (P&D), Mubashar Zafar , former director (P&D) Asif Bashir Ahmed, former director (P&D).

In August 2018, the Home Office informed the Senate that around three dozen defendants were under investigation. The Geo News has made several attempts to approach officials from the Home Office and the FIA ​​for an update on this investigation. Their response was, however, awaited until the filing of this story.

