Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the safety of Israeli diplomats after embassy explosion | India News





New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the safety of Israeli diplomats following the explosion near his mission in Delhi. The explosion took place on Friday night near the Israeli embassy in the high-profile district of Delhi during the battered retreat that was underway a few meters from the site. Condemning the “terrorist attack” near the Israeli embassy, ​​Prime Minister Modi assured Prime Minister Netanyahu that India attaches the utmost importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and locals. “All resources will be deployed to find and punish the perpetrators,” the Indian newspaper said. The Prime Minister of Israel thanked Indian government for his efforts to “protect the Israeli representatives following the terrorist event” near the Israeli embassy in India, the Israeli newspaper said. The two leaders during the talks expressed satisfaction at the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context. The minor explosion caused little damage and no casualties were reported. A letter was found after the incident which mentioned the assassination of 2 high profile Iranians – Iranian Major General Qassam sulemani and nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, with local Delhi authorities probing all angles. According to the Israeli reading, Prime Minister Modi noted “that his country is committed to the security of our people” and added “that India will continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism”. Earlier Friday, hours after the blast, foreign ministers and national security advisers from both countries discussed the incident. During the talks, the two leaders also talked about the covid cooperation. The Indian Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the success of the vaccination operation in Israel and both discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel. The mutual recognition of vaccination certificates was also discussed during the interviews. Live







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos