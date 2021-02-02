Trump to meet crazy congressional woman soon, possibly untie plans for 2024 ticket and / or conspiracy theorists convention





As you’ve probably heard by now, Republicans are bickering between parties: where they want to stand over batshit-crazed conspiracy theorists, violence as an acceptable way to protest election results and calls. to the execution of politicians with whom we do not agree. On the one hand, you have people like Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill and reportedly warned of the danger of Marjorie Taylor Greene joining the party. last summer, when Greene was just a supporting QAnon-candidate and not an elected official. On the other side, you have people like Matt Gaetznow threatening to campaign against Cheney for suggesting that violent insurgencies are wrong and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, whose response to Greene indicating that School shootings were staged and that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason was to say they were disturbing, although he apparently was in no rush to do anything about them. (McCarthy said last Friday that he would have a conversation with the congressman at some point this week, because apparently the matter is not urgent.) Meanwhile, you can probably guess where the 45th president and possible candidate 2024 boils down to the argument and if you guessed he likes deranged conventioneers himself, the crazier the better, you guessed it.

Greene announced on Monday that she would soon be visiting Trump in Mar-a-Lago, saying the two spoke by phone last week. (A spokesperson for Trump did not confirm the call.) He is doing very well, she told One America News. I am delighted to be visiting her soon and continuing to phone her and talk to her frequently. The good news is that he is 100% backing me and I have always supported him. President Trump is always there for the people and he’s not going anywhere. So I can’t wait to join him and learn about his future projects.

It’s not entirely clear what Greene is talking about when she says she’s excited to join Trump in whatever his future endeavors are, but a nightmare scenario that has a non-zero chance of happening. is that he uses this threat to run for president again and Greene becomes a major force within the Republican Party. Already, it looks like Cheney could be punished for stepping off the line to vote to impeach Trump while Greene will receive a slight slap on the wrist at worst for, among other things, liking a message calling for Pelosi to be shot in the city. head, claiming the California wildfires were started by a Jewish space laser, and harassing a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. (In fact, last week she was appointed to an education committee, a move that should probably send shivers down the spines of millions of teachers and students.) Trump and Mike Pence, whose ex- president called out a cat for refusing to block Joe Bidens’ certification will likely never speak to each other again; Greene is clearly much more of his speed, if not as a 2024 vice presidential candidate, than at least an opener for a series of rallies featuring baseless claims about how the election was stolen from him.

In related news, here’s the Republican Governor of Arkansas refusing to say Greene is unfit to serve and saying we don’t discipline people because they believe something a little different , namely that the Democrats run a satanic pedophile sect:

Surprise: Jared and Ivanka made between $ 23 million and $ 120 million last year

When a substantial financial sacrifice actually means making tens of millions of dollars at a minimum:

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner revealed that they received between $ 23,791,645 and $ 120,676,949 in combined external income in their final financial disclosure reports. The disclosures cover all of 2020 through January 20, 2021.

But don’t go and slander the couple just yet. They suffered last year, like so many Americans. Well, maybe not like so many Americans, but like other extremely wealthy people who will never have to work again in their lifetime, it doesn’t matter if they actually call what they do working.

Like former President Donald Trump, their income also appears to have been affected by the pandemic. In their financial disclosures covering 2019, they said between $ 36,151,214 and $ 157,020,085 in income Ivanka trumps interest, and income from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, also declined significantly in 2020. In its annual / termination report combined, she reported $ 1,463,449 in hotels. revenues, down from nearly $ 4 million when it was previously disclosed. By the time she left the White House, the value of her stake in the hotel rose from $ 5 million to $ 25 million, as noted in her previous disclosures, to $ 100,001 to $ 250,000.

Perhaps this will be one of the stories the former first girl will tell as she tries to connect with potential voters in an election to the Senate, Governor or President.

