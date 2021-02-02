PM Khan doesn’t have a magic wand to fix everything





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the systemic problems plaguing the country have taken root over the past decades and cannot be resolved overnight.

He advised Pakistanis to be patient as he shared updates with them during a televised question-and-answer session on Monday. The Prime Minister answered questions about the PIA, the upcoming senatorial elections and development in the country.

Everyone assumes that today the government has taken control of the country and suddenly everything will be settled, the prime minister said. It can happen in fairy tales where I might wave a magic wand and all of a sudden it’s all set.

Political appointments to the PIA

Regarding the PIA, he said that the national airline was suffering from two major problems: a crushing debt of 400 billion rupees and a heavily inflated wage bill, caused by political appointments from former governments.

The airline cannot invest in new fuel-efficient planes due to the high wages and interest, according to Prime Minister Khan. However, the government’s efforts to restructure it are starting to bear fruit.

Before the pandemic, PIA was on the right track. Its operating losses were declining as the pandemic struck, in which all airlines were affected, he said. The airline is viable because it has major routes and overseas Pakistanis want to travel via PIA.

Pakistan’s steel mills and the energy sector suffered from the same two problems, according to the prime minister.

Systematic problems in hospitals

He said it took three and a half years to build Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is only Pakistan’s fourth JCI certified hospital. But solving the systemic problems of Lady Reading, Khyber Medical and other former hospitals is more difficult, according to Prime Minister Khan.

Systems need to be fixed, bad habits exist, laws and rules need to be followed, stay orders continue to be issued, he said, explaining why it takes time to bring about change.

He mentioned police reforms as another example of efforts to address problems that have arisen over time and have been around for decades. Twenty-five thousand recruits were inducted, without merit, after taking money. Criminals have been inducted, Prime Minister Khan quoted a report submitted by Punjab IG Abbas Khan to the Lahore High Court in 1993. This cannot be fixed overnight, but one by one we will fix all these institutions.

When asked about cricket, he said the game was already well on the way to reform. Local cricket is in the spotlight and the results should soon be visible nationally, the prime minister said.

Senate elections

Regarding the upcoming Senate elections, he said the current system of election by secret ballot makes it easier to trade in horses. Obviously, someone who buys a seat in the Senate will not be Hatim Tai and will not serve the country. He came to earn money.

Prime Minister Khan has spoken of his intention to propose a constitutional amendment that would allow elections to the Senate by open ballot, after which the money would not work. He noted that the PPP and the PML-N had both accepted the open ballot in the Democracy Charter which they signed in 2007, but that it was never implemented. Voting on this amendment would show the country where the two parties are at, the Prime Minister said.

Foreign funding

When asked about his party’s foreign funding, he said he was the biggest fundraiser in the country before taking office and raised funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital, the National University of Languages modern, then its gone.

We have full details of the names, addresses and phone numbers of 40,000 donors, Prime Minister Khan said. You can call them and confirm whether they donated money or not.

He challenged the opposition to show even a hundred of these donors. Can Fazlur Rehman show how he has financed his party all these years? Can he show that Libya did not fund him?

The Prime Minister referred to recent actions by various district administrations in Punjab to demolish illegally constructed buildings. The land register shows who owns the land and we have conducted full investigations to establish that it is government owned land, he said. They were protected by the PML-N, whose political activities were financed in return.

