Boris Johnson will join Prince Charles and Sir David Attenborough today to bolster his green agenda





BORIS Johnson will join Prince Charles and Sir David Attenborough today in bolstering his green agenda. National Treasure Sir David will back the Prime Minister's plan ahead of the COP26 climate summit in November. Sir David, 94, said: By putting economics and ecology face to face, we can help save the natural world and in doing so save ourselves. The Prime Minister will promise to rebuild greener after Covid, launching a review into how nature and the economy go hand in hand. Sir David said: The survival of the natural world depends on maintaining its complexity, its biodiversity. Getting it right requires a universal understanding of how these complex systems work. This also applies to the economy. Speaking this afternoon, Boris Johnson will say: This year is crucial in determining whether we can stop and reverse the worrying trend of rapidly declining biodiversity. As co-host of COP26 and chair of this year's G7, we will ensure that the natural world remains high on the global agenda. And we'll lead by example here at home as we rebuild greener after the pandemic with my 10-point plan. The economies, livelihoods and well-being of the planet are at risk if ministers do not act now, the report warns.







