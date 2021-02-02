The Turkish dilemma of the Biden administrations

It is always perilous to try to predict how a US administration might approach a particular geopolitical issue, and this is especially true of Turkey, which, being an apparent US ally in NATO, has never had any clean political file.

However, using statements and articles from President Joe Biden as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and longtime Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, it is possible to speculate on how the administration will deal with Turkey.

Of course, Turkey’s own behavior will play a role in shaping US policy, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems unlikely to do anything other than the most cosmetic efforts to get into the good graces of the Biden administrations. . On the contrary, he seems to be doubling down on his policies and provocations.

The relationship has already taken a rocky start that Erdogan took a week before grateful Bidens victory, and the Biden administration still has not reach to Turkey at all levels. To make matters worse, Erdogan recently announced preparations for a new constitution for consolidate his reign, probably for life, and undermine what remains of Turkish democracy.

As if to be deliberately provocative, Erdogans’ main collaborators and former advisers told the Washington post that Turkey’s condition for a reset with the United States is that the United States grant on every issue of the relationship in exchange for Turkey’s lack of concessions, a position amplified by several Turkish analysts.

Four political irritants

In February 2018, Sullivan co-wrote a scathing article on how to handle the relationship with Ankara, which he believes should be a version of the cut-throat, transactional approach that has characterized Russian-Turkish relations in recent years. This would involve considering sanctions against the Turkish defense industry, the financial sector and potentially officials linked to corruption. The goal, Sullivans said, should be to establish the conditions – and ground rules – for constructive engagement. To that end, the White House should combine a firm approach with a high-level commitment to find a better way forward. This is probably the framework – high-level commitment and sanctions – used by the Administration in its relations with Ankara.

The four main irritants that will dictate the policy of the Turkish Administration are:

Cyprus and the tensions between Turkey and all the other countries of the enlarged eastern Mediterranean; Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and subsequent sanctions imposed under the Combating Adversaries of the Americas through Sanctions Act (CAATSA); the lasting partnership of the United States in Syria with Turkey’s sworn enemy, the PYD / YPG affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK); Questions relating to human rights and democracy, which will ostensibly be one of the guiding principles of the Administration’s foreign policy and an area where Turkey is among the most blatant violators in the world.

Joe Biden, then a candidate, told the New York Times during an interview in December 2019 that he was very worried about the behavior of the turkeys, and that Erdogan had to understand that he was not going to continue playing with them like we did… I am very concerned about our aerodromes [in Turkey] and access it as well. And I think we need a tremendous amount of work to be able to come together with our allies in the region and manage the way we isolate its actions in the region, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean when it comes to oil and a whole host of other things that take too long to get in.

As AIJAC has already covered, there is a coalition of states trying to contain Turkey, a process Biden personally was involved in the kickoff as vice president under the Obama administration. “First and foremost, I wanted to stress the value the United States attaches to our growing cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus. This relationship is now a true strategic partnership which shows great promise, ”Biden said in 2014 during a visit.

This coalition began to truly coalesce under the Trump administration, with growing energy and security ties between the United States, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and many others. country since 2017, leaving Biden with the basics out of the box for containment. political if Turkish behavior forces Biden to focus on the Mediterranean.

The Obama administration has also been very active in pushing for further discussions on reuniting Cyprus with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), an unrecognized puppet state occupied by Turkey since the 1970s since the 1970s. Assuming that the Biden administration tries again to restart talks, it will run up against the wall of ‘Newly found Erdogans insistence on a two-state solution for the island instead of the internationally supported reunification talks. The US response to this may well be more sanctions. Either way, this will likely become a problem for the administration as Turkey double on the division of Cyprus.

When it comes to the YPG, Biden, Sullivan, and Blinken are all loyal supporters continued support from the United States, a generally bipartisan stance that will continue to strain even the pretension of the technical alliance with Turkey. During his 2019 interview, Biden differentiated himself from Trump compared to Turkey and the YPG, saying the last thing I would have done is surrendered. [Erdogan] with regard to the Kurds. The absolute last thing.

It is difficult to sum up all the human rights violations in Turkey or the extent of internal repression, although it is worth noting its transnational kidnapping campaign; the constant massive purges of society; the ethnic cleansing of the occupied Kurdish areas in Syria and the fact that he is one of the largest jailers of journalists in the world, having essentially succeeded in wiping out the independent media. Recently, Erdogan decided to control and subvert one of the most prestigious universities in Turkey by installing his own proxy as rector and dramatically crack down sure student demonstrations against the movement.

Erdogans continues his efforts to further strengthen his personal control over all aspects of life in Turkey will not suit a Biden administration that is currently conducting a values-based review of US relations in the region.

Sanctions or negligence?

In addition, during his confirmation hearing in the Senate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated it was possible that sanctions against Turkey could be extended due to its purchase of the S-400. What Turkey did as a NATO ally by acquiring the S-400s is unacceptable, the idea that a so-called strategic partner of ours would in fact be in line with one of our biggest strategic competitors in Russia is not acceptable. Since Erdogan and his defense minister have doubled their defense cooperation with Russia, even purchasing a second S-400 battery, further sanctions seem inevitable.

Yet even though the administration is seriously prepared to employ sanctions against Turkey to deter or punish its rogue behavior, the point is that Turkey is just not that prominent in administrations. regional calculations and priorities. These mainly concern the dramatic reduction in the US military presence and the achievement of a kind of de-escalation, or at least dialogue, between the Gulf states and Iran. As Sullivan has repeatedly highlighted, the United States will rebalance… from a primarily military approach to one that emphasizes and places much more emphasis on diplomacy.

In Blinkens first press conference as secretary of state, Turkey was not mentioned, even in passing, and Sullivan has would have reduced its leadership of the Middle East. Aside from Iran-Gulf tensions and narrow counterterrorism missions, it is clear that the administration does not intend for the Middle East, including Turkey, to feature prominently in the allocation of resources and attention.

While little suggests that sanctions coupled with high-level engagement with Turkey will have a direct impact on other US allies and priorities, the reverse is not true. The United States is reviewing its relations, including arms sales, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while also trying to re-engage Iran. These two developments will empower Turkey. Nemesis of turkeys in Libya, United Arab Emirates, could not only lose access to the F-35s and armed drones, but also to the implicit White House diplomatic support that existed under the Trump administration for its assault on Turkish-backed forces. As for Iran, Turkey is a close partner and has strongly pushed back sanctions against Tehran, despite strategic differences in some areas. US re-entry into JCPOA will allow Turkey to expand economic and political ties with Iran.

Policy Required

As many Turkish experts have highlighted, the Biden administration really needs to formulate an autonomous and coherent Turkish policy, and not just to see Turkey through the prism of NATO or of broader regional tensions. The first step is a lucid assessment of Turkey as it is and not current fantasies ubiquitous in both countries on their relationship. Like Nicholas Danforth incisively wrote in Foreign policeYou cannot cooperate with an authoritarian regime that is strongly opposed to cooperating with you.

While the United States may not have a separate political dossier on Turkey at the moment, it is currently approaching the issue through the prism of rebuilding relations with European allies. When Sullivan, for example, recently was talking with the chief of staff of the presidents of the European Commission, they agreed to work together on issues of mutual interest, notably China and Turkey.

The European Union (EU) has threatened its own sanctions against Turkey for its regional activities and aggressive actions in Cypriot territorial waters, and even during the Trump administration, both sides consulted on their separate sanctions while refusing coordination. Perhaps under Biden, the EU and the US will officially start coordinating sanctions against Turkey to enhance their potential impact and build on the unofficial US. Congressional arms embargo on Turkey.

Given that America’s bandwidth will be occupied by Iran and, far more importantly, China, Erdogan is likely to continue his rogue rampage across the region and autocratic consolidation at home, pocketing concessions in diplomatic engagements from high level and remaining largely undeterred by sanctions Administration threatens to impose. And that’s assuming that Biden, Sullivan, and Blinken, now in control of politics, won’t simply re-settle into Turkey’s historical model of inertia and appeasement as their attention is focused on withdrawing US forces. in the Middle-East.