Giving impetus to multilateralism – Khmer Times
Although there is a global consensus, in general, on multilateralism, the connotation of multilateralism varies from country to country.
China sees multilateralism as a process of building relationships between countries to improve global governance and strengthen free trade within the framework of the World Trade Organization.
Multilateralism, for China, includes certain qualitative principles, including the indivisibility of interests among participating countries and a dispute settlement mechanism, which shape the character of regional and global arrangements. Multilateralism is also about finding common ground and setting aside differences.
Addressing the virtual event on the agenda of the World Economic Forums in Davos, President Xi Jinping reiterated the benefits of multilateralism and globalization which have been challenged by the unilateralism and protectionism of Donald Trump administrations. Like almost every other country, China opposes unilateralism and stresses that multilateralism is about approaching international affairs through consultation and deciding the future of the world by working together.
By further integrating its economy into the world economy and continuously increasing its contribution to economic globalization, China has helped make globalization more inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all. And its Belt and Road Initiative has energized globalization and multilateralism.
The Chinese concept of multilateralism is very different from that of the United States and the European Union. What American practices can best be described as selective multilateralism, which is discriminatory and exclusive, and which reflects American exceptionalism. Further, the United States projects American values as universal values, United States-centered rules as international rules, and the US-led alliance system as multilateralism.
And the fact that Joe Biden, the new American president, has decided to continue the American high-tech alliance and the so-called democratic alliance with his friendly countries and not completely abandon Trump’s anti-China policies even shows the new administration, despite its welcome rhetoric of starting from scratch, is selective about rejecting unilateral policies, perhaps in the hope of maximizing American interests.
As for the EU, as an economic bloc comprising 27 member states, it stresses the importance of multilateralism but tends to extend EU standards to multilateral rules, and even though China and the EU have a A broad understanding of multilateralism, the bloc is deeply influenced by its close security and military ally, the United States.
A truly international organization must be a platform that confirms the validity of multilateralism. The United Nations is a truly international organization, and the Charter of the United Nations is widely accepted as a guideline for international relations. That is why China has proposed that the UN oversee the development of inclusive multilateralism.
As the largest developing country in the world that pursues an independent and peaceful foreign policy, China extends its principle of people-centered national governance to human rights and, on the principle of sovereignty, opposes all form of external interference while respecting the Charter of the United Nations.
In a multilateral arrangement, differentiated obligations should be based on the national strength of each country, in particular its economic strength.
In his speech, Xi said that since the problems facing the world are complex and complex, they can only be solved by promoting multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for humanity.
And to achieve this, countries must remain committed to openness and inclusion rather than proximity and exclusion; follow international law and international rules instead of seeking their own supremacy; to consult and cooperate instead of engaging in conflict or confrontation; and keep up with the pace instead of rejecting change. In addition to addressing issues of non-inclusiveness and unsustainable development, multilateral platforms are also needed to help reform the global governance system.
Multilateralism is the natural result of the diversity of histories, cultures, political systems and institutions of different countries and operates on the principle that countries must decide their own fate without being marginalized or subjected to conditions.
Therefore, countries must choose their own development path according to their national conditions and pursue peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and mutual learning. This is the way to give impetus to multilateralism and human civilization.
The author is Professor Jean Monnet Chair and Vice-President of the Xi Jinping Academy of Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, at Renmin University in China. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
