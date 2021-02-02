Rep. Adam Kinzinger says if efforts to focus on country rather than Trump divide the Republican Party, good





CHICAGO (WLS) – Congressman Adam Kinzinger is launching an effort to get the Republican Party back, saying it’s time to put the country first, not Donald Trump. If that divides Republicans, he said maybe that was what the party needed.

Representative Kinzinger posted a video as he launched his “Country First” campaign, an effort to refocus the Republican Party on the future.

“If you think we should put the country and our platform ahead of Donald Trump, this is the place for you and we’ll see how it evolves over time,” Kinzinger said.

The congressman said it was not just about what happened on the U.S. Capitol on June 6.

“Look, I’ve been concerned about the dark narrative coming out of the Republican Party,” he said. “The division, you know, we’re talking about the Proud Boys and some of these fringe elements, QAnon, that I called a year ago. Then to see these theories, conspiracy theories, like stealing a election.”

Illinois Republicans seemed divided in their reaction.

“Claiming for what, the more than 70 million voters who elected and voted again for President Trump?” said George Pearson, chairman of the Will County Republican Committee.

“I think this is a healthy time for Republicans, with a variety of beliefs, to come forward and talk about the identity of the party, where we are going in the future,” said the leader. parliamentary minority Tom Demmer.

This weekend, Republicans in LaSalle County staged a rally to call Kinzinger, who they say has not met them for six years. They see him as out of touch with his constituents. “Well, in LaSalle County, we all love apple pie and motherhood too. But the point is, he describes the Republican Party he knows as a bunch of right-wing idiots, and we don’t. are not, ”said Larry Smith, Chairman of the Republican Party of LaSalle County.

Kinzinger doesn’t care about the fallout, which even comes from his own family.

“I got a registered letter from one of my father’s cousins ​​who basically denies me, saying something like I’m in the devil’s army,” he says.

The congressman said his initiative was more country-focused, but Republicans across the state need to take stock as well.

“We’ve lost the suburbs. We’ve lost, you know, the footballers without a quote, the ones who are very concerned about the tone of the party, but maybe generally like our policies,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger was mentioned as someone who might consider a higher position at some point, but said that was not the purpose of his “America First” effort. For now, he’s content to stay in Congress and fight for the future of his party.

