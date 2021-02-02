‘Pakistan is on its way to becoming a great nation,’ Prime Minister Imran says in public phone conversations – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan assured citizens on Monday that Pakistan was “on the way to becoming a great nation”, saying that each region of the country had a special quality that could be developed to its advantage.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while answering questions from the public by telephone, during the first such session since taking office in 2018.

The first caller, a person from Sahiwal, asked Prime Minister Imran about the government’s strategy to vaccinate the population against Covid-19. Describing the government’s plan, the prime minister said that in the first phase, frontline health workers, especially those who treat coronavirus patients, would be vaccinated.

After that, citizens over the age of 60 or those with pre-existing illnesses that made them more vulnerable to Covid-19 would be vaccinated, followed by the general public.

“The rich and the poor will not matter. We will try to cover as many people as possible,” he said.

In response to a question from another citizen, the Prime Minister said that each region of Pakistan has a “certain advantage” which can be developed to its advantage. Elaborating on his statement, he said Gilgit Baltistan could never be an industrial center similar to Karachi and Sialkot, but that it could become a center for tourism.

Citing the example of Switzerland, he said the country was “half the size of our northern regions and yet each year it earns $ 80 billion from tourism”, comparing it to exports from Pakistan, which, according to him, amounted to 25 billion dollars a year.

“Go is twice [the size] of Switzerland and has higher mountains. If we focus on tourism, the whole region can become prosperous like never before. I spoke to [GB] Chief Minister, we must make it a tourism hub. “

Speaking more about the region, the prime minister said the government was installing a grid station in Britain and would also set up hydropower plants. “We have also planned roads that will open up the area to tourism.”

He said it would lead to “so much prosperity in the region that people [currently] leaving the UK for jobs elsewhere would not have to.

Turning to Balochistan, he said the province was sparsely populated and the distances between residential populations were “too great, so development is not easy.”

“Balochistan’s political configuration has also damaged its people and caused harm.” The prime minister said a system of local government was needed for the money to do it “[trickle down] to the villages instead of staying with the people at the top ”.

Prime Minister Imran noted that southern Balochistan has been “even more left behind” but that the PTI government has announced “the biggest package in Balochistan’s history” for its development.

“We gave internet connectivity [and] it has become a source of development. Many regions had neither 3G nor 4G [services] but the reason was terrorism.

“We decided to [make 3G and 4G services operational] for our young people in remote areas and tribal areas so that people have connectivity ”.

He urged the population to “be patient,” saying the government wanted to develop remote areas that had been left behind but had limited resources.

“As resources continue to increase, as our mineral wealth in Balochistan begins to increase, we will try to have it first invested in Balochistan instead of going elsewhere.”

Blasphemy

Responding to a question regarding Islamophobia and the publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Prime Minister Imran said the West could not understand the “depth of feeling” Muslims have for Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). ) because they “see religion differently”.

“Nothing hurts us more than [the prophet’s] lack of respect but the West does not understand this. “He described his own efforts to fight Islamophobia, saying he raised the issue at the United Nations and the United Nations General Assembly, and then raised it jointly for the third time with Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia. and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Until the leaders of the Muslim countries come together and agree [to tackle it], the problem will not be solved. It is a struggle that we have to wage all the time and I firmly believe that we will succeed. “

Giving NRO would be the ‘greatest betrayal’

In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 10 opposition parties, the prime minister said that “the thieves were rallying and forming a union to pressure me into giving them an NRO (Ordinance of national reconciliation) “.

However, he said that if he gave them the NRO, he would “commit the greatest betrayal with the country”, adding that the country is still repaying loans that previous governments took 10 years ago.

“General Musharraf has done the greatest injustice by giving these two NROs (PML-N and PPP). Pakistan is taking the damage. [for it]. “

Responding to a question on the increase in gasoline prices, the Prime Minister admitted that it was “a difficult time for the population because of inflation”.

He said he held weekly meetings on the issue of inflation and blamed the depreciation of the rupee for them. “When our government came in, there was pressure on the rupee and the previous government had artificially kept the rupee high.

“Everything gets expensive when the rupee goes down,” he said, adding that the PTI government was trying to bridge the gap between imports and exports.

“We have balanced our deficit and now the country is on the right track. We are now taking steps to increase the dollars coming into the country. […] rupee will become stronger. “

Naya Pakistan Housing Project

In response to another caller, the Prime Minister explained why the government decided to launch the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

Comparing conditions in the United States and Europe, he said that “80 percent of people in those countries have taken out loans to buy homes, 30 percent of people in Malaysia and only 0.2 percent of Pakistanis. “did the same.

Of the changes the government had made to the system, he said: “It took us two years in the courts to get rid of the [foreclosure] law. Now that this obstacle has disappeared, banks can grant loans.

“Banks are not used to giving loans because they are not used to giving loans to ordinary people. I met with bank managers and we agreed that banks should be trained. to give loans to ordinary people who have no cash or collateral. “

He said that after government grants people would take loans to build houses and that the money they had previously paid for rent would now be used to pay their down payments.

