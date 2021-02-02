See, The Heavy Duty awaits candidates for Jokowi’s ‘servant’ at the palace





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has given instructions to 60 Civil Service Candidates (CPNS) for the formation of the Cabinet Secretary (Setkab) for FY 2019 (AT). The briefing, which was delivered via videoconference, was part of a series of information and orientation events for the CPNS Setkab Formation TA 2019, as cited in the official press release, Tuesday (02/02/2021). “The main and most important task of the (Cabinet Secretariat) is to provide administrative and administrative services to the President and Vice-President, to prepare for meetings, including the plenary session of Cabinet, limited meetings, internal meetings, ”Pramono said.

Pramono revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has a hard worker character and has very high mobility, including during the current pandemic. “The character of our president is a hard worker, always wants to change quickly for the better, can not remain silent,” he said. With the intensity of the holding of meetings directly chaired by the President, the preparation is under the responsibility of the Setkab. During the pandemic, he added, the intensity of these meetings has not diminished. “In fact, the President-led meetings that we have to prepare every day on average in this pandemic era can only be twice. Like today, there is an internal meeting, there is a limited meeting that must be prepared, including having to accompany the president in the existing ceremonies, ”he explained. In addition, added Pramono, he also acts as secretary of the final assessment team of all level I officials of ministries / institutions as well as directors and commissioners of BUMN whose decisions are in the hands of Of the president. “There is so much to do, including later you will also have the opportunity to review all ministerial regulations. Now, all ministerial regulations must obtain the approval of the President through the Cabinet Secretariat before proceeding. ‘be promulgated, so that you can learn a lot about it, “he explained. Pramono Anung explained that the Setkab organization consists of a Waseskab, six deputies, five experts, four special staff, 26 officials of level II and 84 officials of level III. In this era of pandemic, he continued, Cabinet Secretariat employees have also implemented a work-from-home policy (Work at home) as part of an effort to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. “I pray that you, the 60 people, will truly be kept away from the Covid-19 pandemic. And (to) work from home, which work will be divided by each MP,” he said. On this occasion, Pramono also reminded the CPNS to work with sincerity and happiness. “Our brothers hope to work seriously, but I always say that working with me should not be unhappy, because being happy is important. happy“You have to be open to any problem, don’t hesitate to report to your superiors,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (wia)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos