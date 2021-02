Antony Blinken Approves US Refugee Status for Hong Kong Dissidents

Hong Kong residents seeking to flee Chinese Communist oppression may find a home in the United States under President Biden. If they fall victim to Chinese crackdown, we should do something to give them refuge, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told MSNBC Andrea Mitchell on Monday. This comment will likely add essence to the rivalry between the United States and the Communist regime, while forging a link between American immigration policy and strategic competition with China. Beijing is already getting angry with British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ plan to welcome Hong Kong residents who hold British passports dating from the city’s days as a colony of the United Kingdom. We have seen China act blatantly to undermine the very commitments it made when it moved from Hong Kong to Britain, Blinken said in the TV interview. And we see people who, once again, in Hong Kong are defending their own rights, the rights that they believed were guaranteed to them. Hong Kong dissidents have called for Western protection. Chinese officials deny that American or British officials have a legitimate interest in Hong Kong’s political status, even though Beijing has promised to grant the territory a high degree of autonomy from the mainland government and has pledged to ” no longer “recognize British passports in an attempt to thwart London’s offer of citizenship to some in Hong Kong.” We reserve the right to take further action, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week. The UK’s decision seriously violates China’s sovereignty, interferes with Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs, and runs counter to international law and basic standards governing international relations. According to British officials and dissidents in Hong Kong, Chinese officials have violated the treaty governing the transfer of Hong Kong with recent rulings that undermine the rule of law in the region. The crackdown in Hong Kong, along with international anger over China’s mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, has galvanized Western suspicion of Chinese President Xi Jinping. We must be able to approach China from a position of strength and not of weakness, said Blinken. “And that strength, I think, comes from having strong alliances, which China doesn’t have, from engaging in the world and showing up in these international institutions, because when we pull out, China fulfills, and then they are the ones who write the rules and set the standards for these institutions. “ “Uphold our values ​​when China challenges them, including in Xinjiang against the Uyghurs or democracy in Hong Kong, by ensuring that our military are posted in a way that deters Chinese aggression and by investing in our own people to that they can fully compete, ”he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos