With the arrival of the vaccine, the vaccination process will begin tomorrow – Pakistan





(Clockwise) Temperature of students checked at the entrance of a school in Islamabad on Monday. The government reopened educational institutions in the second phase of Grades 1-8 after keeping them closed as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus. Students wear face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus when rickshaws to school in Peshawar. Students are helped with their bags when they arrive at their school in Karachi. A teacher disinfects the hands of a student at a school in Hyderabad. The teacher and students, wearing face masks, conduct a rally at a school in Lahore.APP / AP / AFP / Online

Qureshi receives first batch at Nur Khan air base Chinese envoy says Pakistan first to receive free vaccine Doses sent to federated units today

ISLAMABAD: Following the arrival of half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China, the vaccination campaign is expected to start across the country on Wednesday.

The first batch of vaccine reached Islamabad early Monday morning from Beijing aboard a special Pakistan Air Force plane.

The process of sending doses to provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been finalized, but remains confidential for security reasons.

In another development, Chinese company Cansino completed its clinical trial in five countries, including Pakistan, and sent the data to the International Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to officially announce the efficacy rate.

Meanwhile, 1,615 people have tested positive and 26 fell victim to the deadly virus in a single day.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharms vaccine from Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong during a ceremony held Monday at Nur Khan Air Base.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Health Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khawaja and the Executive Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Major General Aamer Ikram, were also present on the occasion.

Mr Qureshi thanked the Chinese leadership and people for offering the vaccine to Pakistan to enable it to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the vaccine arrived at a time when Pakistan was grappling with the second wave of coronavirus, adding that its delivery also coincided with celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister particularly welcomed President Xi Jinpings’ vision that the vaccine, once developed, should be of global public interest, and expressed special gratitude to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for rapid dispatch of vaccine to Pakistan.

The Covid-19 injections will be used to vaccinate frontline health workers and will play an important role in saving precious lives, added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Nong Rong said: I am proud to announce that Pakistan is the first country to receive the vaccine offered by the Chinese government.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stated that China’s Covid-19 vaccines, once developed and used, will be a global public good, Nong Rong said, adding that China has honored its commitment.

He said: Pakistan, as our closest friend, is the priority of our cooperation. Here, I would like to thank the Pakistani government for its facilitation and cooperation in approving the emergency use authorization for Sinopharms vaccine and the phase III trial with Chinese company Cansino, the Ambassador added. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while answering questions from the general public by telephone on Monday, said the vaccine would be given to the most vulnerable.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant, said the vaccine would be shipped to provinces on Tuesday and hoped the inoculation process would start sooner rather than later.

Although there are questions about how many doses will be sent to each province, it does not matter to me because the second shipment will arrive before the first batch runs out. I suggested that vaccination should be started in cities and hospitals from where most cases have been reported, he said.

Dr Sultan regretted that there were people in Pakistan who were trying to find a conspiracy behind everything, and just like polio, they would resist it.

However, I believe that in the next few days vaccination will become mandatory for travel abroad, including the Haj. People need to know that the vaccine is essential for them as well as for their families, he said.

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong speaks at a ceremony for the delivery of the first batch of Chinese vaccine to Pakistan at Nur Khan Air Base on Monday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended the ceremony.

A senior official from the Ministry of National Health Services, asking not to be named, said it was a major development as Pakistan had been included in the list of countries that had stocks of the Covid vaccine. 19.

It has been decided to start inoculation from February 3 (Wednesday), so the vaccine will be shipped on Tuesday (today). However, for security reasons we have decided not to disclose how and at what time it will be shipped.

NIH executive director Major General Aamer Ikram is the focal person responsible for the necessary logistics of the vaccine, he added.

Cansino finishes his essay

Cansino Biologics Inc has completed its clinical trial in five countries, including Pakistan, and sent the data to the International Data Oversight Committee (IDMC) to officially announce the efficacy rate.

The national coordinator of the phase III clinical trial of Cansino in Pakistan, Dr Hasan Abbas Zaheer, told Dawn that 40,000 volunteers had been vaccinated in Pakistan, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Russia.

About 18,000 volunteers have been vaccinated in Pakistan. The overall result is encouraging but as we cannot announce any data, they have therefore been transmitted to IDMC who will make them public. The results will be shared with Drap, said Dr Zaheer.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said nearly 6,000 volunteers have been vaccinated as part of his university.

He said only 5% of the volunteers had developed a minor fever, but no casualties or hospitalizations had been reported.

The best thing is that the vaccine is a single dose and will only be given once. Additionally, another Chinese company, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co. Ltd, has contacted us for a clinical trial, which will be initiated after seeking approval from Sheets, he said.

NCOC data

According to data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,615 cases and 26 deaths were reported in a single day, while the total number of active cases as of February 1 was 33,493.

Baqir Sajjad Syed also contributed to this story

Posted in Dawn, February 2, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos