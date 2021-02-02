Politics
Children at reception are more likely to die from light strike than Covid, as PM urged not to wait until March to open schools
RECEPTION Children should go back to school immediately because they are more likely to die from a lightning strike than Covid, Alan Johnson said last night.
The former education secretary urged Boris Johnson not to wait until March 8 to reopen schools for 4 and 5 year olds.
It came as the prime minister admitted that tackling the damage caused by lockdowns to children’s education is the biggest challenge the country faces.
Mr Johnson told The Sun: Given that this year’s children are more likely to die from love at first sight than Covid, and all the arguments we all know about trying to limit the damage this pandemic has caused to our children, we certainly shouldn’t be wasting time getting this cohort back to school.
The prime minister admitted that repeated school closings have hammered children’s education and hit poor students the hardest.
He pledged to spend $ 1.3 billion to help children try to make up for all the time they missed in class.
The Sun can reveal that No10 has invited a group of MPs to present their ideas for this new national catch-up plan.
Radical proposals such as extending the school day, setting up lessons during the summer holidays and the possibility for children to repeat a year have all been launched by experts.
In a sign that Boris is taking a personal interest in the crisis, politicians will hold talks with Political Unit No 10 later this week.
Speaking on a visit to Batley, West Yorkshire yesterday, the Prime Minister said tackling the education crisis was at the top of his hierarchy.
He said: I think this is the biggest challenge for the government at the moment, it is not just the vaccine rollout, not just the difficulties of the NHS, which remain very serious, but which fills this lack of ‘education.
We want to repair any damage or loss, any damage to the education of children as quickly as possible.
Boris said he has kept the schools open for as long as possible and will reopen them as soon as it is safe.
But he said the mutant strain of Covid had skyrocketed infection rates and deaths, leaving him with no choice but to shut down schools.
Schools will start reopening on March 8 at the earliest, he promised.
It should be a gradual return, with primary students and key groups in the exam year coming back first.
The Sun revealed last week that high school students in parts of England had only spent 60 days in school in almost a year because of lockouts and self-isolating bubbles.
