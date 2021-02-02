Who are David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr., Trump’s impeachment defense lawyers? : NPR





NPR takes a look at the two defense attorneys charged with impeaching former President Donald Trump who are leading his next Senate trial: David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Former President Trump has a new legal team for his second impeachment trial after the first group of lawyers who were to defend him disbanded over the weekend. The trial is expected to open next week in the Senate. And now we join in more details, NPR Justice correspondent Ryan Lucas.

Hey, Ryan.

RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Hello.

CHANG: Okay, I’m honestly losing track of all those lawyers now.

LUCAS: (Laughs).

CHANG: Who is now hired to represent Trump next week?

LUCAS: Well, Trump is a notoriously difficult client, and he’s certainly struggled to find people to represent him for this lawsuit. About a week and a half ago, he seemed to have reunited with his team. It was to be headed by Butch Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer who had been recommended by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Bowers was considered a good choice. He defended the Republican governors of South Carolina. He has been a reliable advocate for the state’s GOP luminaries. But he and Trump decided this weekend to go their separate ways. It was a mutual decision. And now Trump’s office says David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. will take the lead in his defense. And it was all a bit complicated. And it is of course a little over a week now that the trial is due to begin.

CHANG: Yeah, a little over a week – well, tell us a little more about those two lawyers, Schoen and Castor.

LUCAS: Castor is the former county commissioner and a former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. One of the most remarkable things about his time as a district attorney is actually a case he did not pursue. In 2005, he refused to sue Bill Cosby. Castor said at the time the deal was too weak. And Cosby, of course, was subsequently tried and convicted of sexual assault.

CHANG: That’s right. OK, so it’s Castor. And Schoen?

LUCAS: Schoen has been around for a long time. He has made legal comments on television, including on Newsmax. He briefly worked as an attorney for Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone when he appealed his conviction last year. Schoen also has a connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Schoen told the Atlanta Jewish Times in 2019 that he met Epstein in prison just days before Epstein hanged himself. Schoen said he agreed at that meeting to take over Epstein’s defense. He also said he didn’t think Epstein had committed suicide. Now, for the record, authorities have declared Epstein’s death a suicide. And then, in fact, earlier in Schoen’s career, in the 90s, he represented organized crime figures in New York City, including Russian gangsters.

CHANG: Interesting. OK, well, what do you think this reshuffle of Trump’s legal team indicates about the strategy his lawyers are likely to adopt in the next trial?

LUCAS: Well, Bowers and the other lawyers who parted ways with Trump were seen as measured, a little fair, very straight shooters. It has been reported that Trump wants his legal team to assert his baseless allegations of voter fraud during the trial. But Congressional Republicans and some of Trump’s advisers have actually focused their defense of Trump on his being removed from office, which they say makes it all unconstitutional. Lawyers are divided over what the founders of the country meant in the Constitution. Some say that impeachment is the sole purpose of impeachment. Others say that’s just one of the goals.

But in the end, the decision on this will be up to senators. And arguing that it is unconstitutional provides a reason for Republicans to vote to acquit. And we’ve already seen 45 Republican senators vote last week that the lawsuit is unconstitutional. It’s a clear signal that House directors will struggle to get enough Republican senators on board to vote to condemn Trump.

CHANG: Indeed. This is Ryan Lucas from NPR.

Thanks Ryan.

LUCAS: Thanks.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website on terms of use and authorization pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

