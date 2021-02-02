Opposition puts Treasury at mercy of price hikes – Newspaper





LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session, which started two hours and 35 minutes behind schedule on Monday, witnessed a heated debate over price hikes and price controls, as the Treasury slammed had to strive to defend the government’s performance on this front.

Samiullah Khan of the PML-N led the assault as the debate began, reminding the Treasury that inflation was 4.7% in 2018, when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power. In 2020, he said, it shot up to 11.30%, which made life difficult for the common man.

Chaired by Mian Shafi, one of the panel chairmen in the absence of President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the session also missed the presence of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, who, despite issuing his production orders, did not attended the debates because he did not feel. enough.

Mr Samiullah said the price of the flour almost doubled to Rs70 per kilogram, than Rs35 per kg when the PTI was fed. Likewise, he compared the prices of sugar and ghee under the previous and current governments to show the difference in governance of the rival parties.

He said that Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Accountability, informed us when he said that the increase in the price of sugar in Re1 has benefited the industry by Rs.5.5 billion and then has allowed the price of sugar to double on the market.

He accused the government of making erroneous and delayed decisions on importing and exporting basic commodities that cost the country 400 billion rupees. Importing sugar alone costs people 300 billion rupees, he said.

This deadly inflation also killed corruption, as all international bodies, Transparency International being the latest, said that corruption had multiplied by several, he said.

The list of PTI scandals is long and includes BRT, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, sugar, drugs and wheat crises, etc. All point to a direction of official corruption, he insisted.

Hassan Murtaza of the PPP took the baton where Samiullah had left.

This government has lost its raison d’être on this one issue (inflation). In recent months, oil prices have increased five times. Electricity prices have risen twice and gas prices have quadrupled, but the government was still not serious about devising a mechanism to control them. A father throws his five children into the canal because he cannot feed them and the chief of Riyasat-i-Madina remains impassive. He also doesn’t budge when PIA’s plane is confiscated and the country becomes the laughing stock of the whole world. People are dying without drugs, but the government is busy bribing its parliamentarians, 400 million rupees each, because it wants to win the senatorial elections. This government came to power [the basis of] lies like 10 million jobs, five million homes and earning $ 200 billion, supposedly hidden abroad, to develop the country, but now [it is] shrinking from everything. This government has lost its mandate, and it must return to the electorate to seek a new mandate, he concluded.

Raheela Khadam Hussain of the PML-N also criticized the Treasury when she told home that Pakistan had become the most expensive country in the region, in terms of the cost of living, blaming Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar. She said the price control committees had become ineffective, inflation was skyrocketing, people were dying but the prime minister was repeating a mantra that I will not give to the opposition. It is tragic to say the least, she concluded.

Earlier in Question Time on Higher Education, Minister Yasir Humayn admitted that new universities face reduced funding due to Covid-19. Some universities were run without vice-chancellors, but the government would soon fill vacancies, he promised.

Posted in Dawn, February 2, 2021

