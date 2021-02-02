Man pleads not guilty to vandalizing Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man accused of vandalizing Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame twice in 28 days pleaded not guilty on Monday to vandalism charges.

James Lambert Otis, 57, had previously pleaded not to challenge criminal vandalism for using a pickaxe and hammer to damage Trump’s star.

Otis was sentenced in January 2017 to three years probation, 20 days of community service and agreed to pay $ 4,400 for the damages.

In the latest case filed last week, he is charged with two counts of vandalism with $ 400 or more in damage or destruction of property involving his October arrests.

Otis was ordered to stay 100 yards from Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame and return to court on February 18, when a date should be set for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Los Angeles Police allege Otis used a pickaxe on October 2 to “destroy” the former president’s star – with damage estimated at over $ 3,000 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce – and that he visited the LAPD’s Hollywood station on October 5 after detectives contacted his publicity team.

He was released on bail, then re-arrested on October 30 and released on bail, according to prison records.

Otis told reporters after a hearing last November: “After thinking about my arrest, I said I was proud and felt very good to destroy Mr. Trump’s star. However, now I realize that I was wrong, that I shouldn’t have done it.

He went on to say that as I reflected, I realized that non-violence is the way to protest against Mr. Trump. In destroying this star, it was a mistake and I apologize for it, and I hope no one else will affect and hurt the stars of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At around 5:45 a.m. on October 26, while dressed in a construction worker costume, Otis used a sledgehammer and pickaxe to hack Trump’s name and logo indicating that the star was awarded in the category. television – for Trump’s work on “The Apprentice”. . “

Otis had previously said he originally intended to ‘remove’ the entire star from the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, auction it off in New York City, and give the money to women who claimed to have been groped. or sexually assaulted by Trump, who has denied the abuse accusations. women.

But Otis said he was unable to accomplish the feat, so he removed a brass medallion from the star after using a hammer and pickaxe to smash it.

“It was very difficult. The stone was like marble – hard to walk through,” Otis said shortly after Trump’s star was damaged. “It would have taken an hour.

Asked then about the prospect of arrest, he said: “I am not afraid of jail and I am certainly not afraid of Mr. Trump. What punishment I receive is fine.

Otis is one of two men who have been prosecuted in connection with the Trump star’s vandalism.

In November 2018, Austin Mikel Clay made an unequivocal plea against a felony count of vandalism for smashing the star with a pickaxe in July 2018.

He was sentenced to 20 days of community service and three years of probation, and was ordered to pay more than $ 9,400 in restitution to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and to receive psychological counseling.

In the wake of the 2018 vandalism, the then CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame, urged would-be vandals to vote if they wanted to make a political statement.

