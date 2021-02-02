Chinese President Xi Jinping Says Intellectual Property Protection Key Part of Country’s Development Plans

China Morning Post

Hong Kong residents remain suspicious of Covid-19 vaccines, with less than a third ready to be vaccinated: survey

Hong Kong residents remain cautious about being vaccinated against the coronavirus, with less than a third ready to receive the vaccine, a new investigation by hospital pharmacists has revealed. According to the study, which was published on Sunday, safety, potentially unwanted side effects and the rapid roll-out of the program were the top three concerns of those surveyed. The results of the poll, which interviewed 838 residents via email between Jan. 8 and Jan. 17, came days after a university survey found more than half of respondents did not intend to stay. get vaccinated. Get the latest information and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the great stories from China. William Chui Chun-ming, president of the Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Hong Kong, urged the government to release more detailed information on each vaccine it has purchased to help people decide whether to receive the vaccine. Don’t underestimate the residents, Chui said. Their concerns for safety, efficacy and quality are fully aligned with those of the experts on the Government Vaccine Advisory Group. This is why the information is so important that it should not be provided only to experts and medical staff, but to all Hong Kong people. The study, which was conducted by the Hong Kong Institute for Public Opinion Research, found that 33% of those polled decided they would not be vaccinated, while 36% remained undecided. Chui said this group of people will be the key to whether Hong Kong is able to meet the recommended vaccination rate of 70%. The vaccination campaign got off to a rocky start when Executive Director Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor initially said residents would not be able to choose which vaccines they received, only to later clarify that they would have a preference. What if Covid-19 vaccines are not enough for herd immunity? The rollout has also suffered delays after Sinovac Biotech failed to deliver its doses in January as promised and did not release full data on final trials. The BioNTech vaccine is now expected to be the first to arrive, after the Lunar New Year. Professor Lo Chung-mau, director general of the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen hospital, urged the government to buy vaccines from another pharmaceutical factory, given the delays at Sinovac. The Hong Kong government has absolute reasons to buy vaccines from another pharmaceutical factory, given the delays in Sinovac. They shouldn’t be embarrassed to do it, Lo said. This is a public health disaster and the responsibility of governments is to control the epidemic as soon as possible, not to [prioritise] a promise to any pharmaceutical company. Health Minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee said on Sunday that the government was not passively waiting for further updates from drug makers. We maintain contact with vaccine manufacturers around the world, including those on the continent, Chan said. The work we do is multifaceted, in addition to purchasing and logistics, we are also actively in contact [with the manufacturers] to get relevant data. We don’t just wait. Hong Kong has entered into agreements to purchase 22.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 7.5 million doses each from three suppliers: Sinovac Biotech; Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca; and Fosun Pharma, which supplies the vaccine co-developed by Germanys BioNTech and the American company Pfizer. Labor and Welfare Secretary Dr Law Chi-kwong said in his blog on Sunday that upcoming vaccinations and increased Covid-19 screening capacity would help the city resume faster visits to retirement homes for the elderly, which could improve the mental health of residents. health. Of the three vaccines obtained by Hong Kong, more than half of survey respondents said they prefer the Pfizer-BioNTech version. The acceptability of Sinovac jabs made in China at one point fell to just 18% after the publication of data by the Butantan Institute, its partner in Brazil, showing a surprisingly low efficiency rate of 50.4%. The overall acceptance rate averaged 28%, while the AstraZenecas images received the lowest acceptability rate at just 13%. Construction workers at Hong Kong airport will be tested; 28 new cases of Covid-19 An earlier investigation by the University of Hong Kong, which interviewed more than 1,000 respondents between January 6 and 17, showed a drop in the number of residents who intended to be vaccinated , from 63.2% in November to 45.9% in January. Chui noted that residents who reported not getting the vaccine tended to be young, with up to 40% of this category being between the ages of 18 and 29. This information will help decide what kind of strategy to adopt to convince them to change their mind, as information given to young people is different from that given to older people, he said. Infectious disease expert Dr Wilson Lam said Hong Kong people need to get vaccinated to gain herd immunity to the coronavirus in the city. Even though the situation now looks very bad, with more than 10,000 infections, it is still only a small proportion of the total population, he said. If the proportion of people who get vaccinated is high enough, we can at least reduce the number of serious infections and relieve stress on the medical system.This article Hong Kong residents remain wary of Covid vaccines -19, with less than a third of their will To get the jab: The survey was first published on South China Morning Post For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.