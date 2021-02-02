Considering the American Horror Story: The Post-Trump Cult





Evan Peters leading his own cult in American Horror Story: Cult. Photo: FX

I promised them law and order, and I will give it to them.

It sounds like a quote from Donald Trump. In fact, if you type that phrase into Google, the first result is a Politico story about a 2016 Trump campaign speech in which he declared himself a public order candidate.

But that remark actually comes from someone else: Kai Anderson, the leader of the political candidate played by Evan Peters in American Horror Story: Cult, one of the first scripted pop-cultural attempts to capture the psychological impact and sociology of the Trump presidency. Debut on FX in September 2017, less than a year after former host Apprentice took over, the seventh season of the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy’s storytelling wheels with such ferocity it went off the rails. At the time, his attempt to talk about the politics of the day seemed too exaggerated, too outrageous, and not substantial enough to say anything meaningful.

But with the Trump presidency now over, it’s fascinating to take another look at American Horror Story: Cult to see what went right and what went wrong in an era that only started to unfold. when its 11 episodes first aired. In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill, one thing has become very clear: Even though Trump’s time as Commander-in-Chief is over, the cult of Trumpism is still alive and well.

The first episode of American Horror Story: Cult opens with a flashback to Election Night 2016, switching between the basement where Kai celebrates the news of Trump’s victory by singing USA! UNITED STATES! then painting her face with Cheeto dust and Ally Mayfair-Richards’ (Sarah Paulson) house, where she responds to the same event by collapsing in anguished sobs. Kai and Ally become the two extreme poles of the AHS: Cult Axis, with Kai as Trumpism’s substitute, he tries to gain political power while building an army of anti-liberal supporters and Ally, initially, as the snowflake of lesbian feminist snow whose many pre-existing anxieties exploded after the loss of Hillary Clinton.

As messy as American Horror Story: Cult ends up getting messy, sometimes literally, as the Useless Gore is a series that characterizes its remarkable how many details both big and small take on more meaning now that the Trump presidency is in the rearview mirror. The show is set in Michigan, a state where the kind of extremist beliefs that Trump inspired and which Kai attempts to cultivate, have made their own in recent years. The extent to which one horrible thing after another hits Ally in the face fits perfectly into the horror genre while also reflecting how the news cycle worked under Trump. The list of phobias that resurface for Ally includes a fear of confined spaces and, in her words, particles in the air, a combination of concerns that in 2021 sounds like a case of COVID anxiety. Even the fact that Cult can be insane and confusing is somehow fitting for a period when every headline and every Trump tweet seemed to ask the question Wait, what’s up again?

More importantly, the steps Kai took to cement his followers’ allegiance are very much in line with tactics used by Trump and some pro-Trump groups, such as the notional conspiracy perpetuating QAnon, which coincidentally was beginning to establish its online presence in late 2017, as AHS: Cult rolled out on FX. As part of a plot to instill fear in the public, a feeling that Kai will then rise to address as a political candidate, he and several of his sidekicks go into disguise and commit a series of murders. In episode five, he suggests that they need to make the killings more spooky and maybe they should add some satanic stuff. A central idea in QAnon’s rhetoric: that members of the Democratic Party and the Hollywood elite are Satan worshipers who kidnap children.

Earlier in the season, when Kai begins the process of brainwashing Meadow (Leslie Grossman) Ally and her neighbor Ivys (Alison Pill), he advises her to take the following worldview: Now it’s all to blame. from someone else. Do you want to be someone? Do you want to count? Then you do the world evil. By fueling mistrust of the mainstream media and pushing baseless conspiracy theories, Trump and his most extreme supporters have also created a dynamic in which the world is wrong and they are the only ones who really get it. This kind of us versus them paradigm is one that has been conveyed by cult leaders throughout history.

At this point, towards the end of the AHS: Cult season, Kai is giving his followers just about every young white male, including the one who happens to be a cop on the genius behind the allure of other cult leaders. , including Jim Jones, David Koresh and Charles Manson. The show emphasizes these numbers not only connects the dots between Trump and bigotry behavior, but also serves as a reminder of how much cult-focused pop culture was in Trump’s day. The list of examples is long Waco, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Midsommar, Wild Wild Country, Heavens Gate: The Cult of Cults, The Vow, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult and these are just a few of them. them. But only American Horror Story: Cult directly and consistently compared cults or sectarian organizations to what was going on in the conservative political arena, both in the White House and in various corners of the internet.

Some media coverage did, however. In 2018, the New York Times editorial board published an article about how Trump turned the Republican Party into a personality cult and gave it the title The Cult of Trump. The folks at this magazine were dropping the C word in 2016, and other media have too. But on January 6 of this year, it became very clear how far members of this sect were willing to go. They were ready to storm the U.S. Capitol, attack and kill police officers, call for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, and threaten to kill members of Congress because Trump and other Republicans have them. had encouraged to demand an election based on absolutely false allegations of fraud. The scenes of this insurgency, captured on iPhones as hordes smash windows and doors and make their way, honestly, wouldn’t seem out of place in American Horror Story.

In fact, in Cult, Kais’ followers are ready to commit crimes at his behest, including murders. They even donate their own lives for the cause, the cause being whatever will attract more attention and power to Kai. To bolster his position within the angry white male community, there is a moment in episode ten where Kai decides to kill one of his followers, played by Chaz Bono, so that he can place the body of the guy in front of a Planned Parenthood and blame his death on the violent fascists known as the Woke Warriors. Bonos’ character is more than happy to oblige. In 2017, scenes like this played out as a mixture of satire and Grand Guignol, something so outward-looking it could never come close to reality. Years later, it’s easy to hear the echoes of rioters on Capitol Hill saying Antifa made it into that piece of gas.

But there are some crucial things that American Horror Story: Cult got wrong about the Trump era, especially in its later episodes. (Some major spoilers await us.) In the season finale, Ally reveals that, while in a mental hospital, she was recruited to be an FBI informant and infiltrate the cult of Kais, which she succeeds in achieving. We also learn that all of Kais’ efforts to grow a cult were something he was pushed into by his anger management therapist, Bebe Babbitt (Frances Conroy), who hoped the Kais movement would incite female rage. . (Yes, it’s super convoluted. Again: many decisions made under the Trump administration were too.)

In Cult’s final moments, the Bebes plan is working. Ally successfully presents to the Senate and Kai, who escapes from prison, is ultimately shot dead by a trio of women, including a black reporter, Beverly Hope (Adina Porter), who shoots him. It’s a bit of a vengeance fantasy structured at the time to satisfy women demoralized by Trump’s victory. This revenge even came with the equivalent of a Schwarzenegger one-liner: There is something more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man, Ally tells Kai. A mean woman. If AHS: Cult had been executed with more discipline, that moment broadcast as Harvey Weinstein was abusing women and the Me Too movement had become major stories would have really resonated. Instead, it was just a relief that the grueling season was over.

But in retrospect, knowing what we now know about the unfolding of the rest of the Trump era, that conclusion does something even more glaring: It plays into the contemporary extreme and conservative worldview. The idea that a group of scheming liberals are really pulling the strings of what’s going on publicly is exactly the sort of thing the QAnoners and other hard-right factions really believe. Someone who actually has a Kais-like mindset might look at AHS: Cult and see it as a coded message that says the world is really designed to silence its voice. What was designed to provide escapist chills for those linked to the fears and grief of the Allys after the 2016 election can now, based on its ending, be taken as confirmation that lying is the truth. The Woke Warriors are the bad guys. Antifa did.

Certainly no one has ever looked to American Horror Story to provide genuine, grounded clarity on our political climate, let alone solutions to societal problems. But as the only season to date to dare to comment so directly on a contemporary moment, Cult has had the opportunity to engage in potentially insightful commentary amid all its carnage and betrayal. This odd one-season time capsule clearly reflected some of the underlying dynamics of Trumpism and how they could spiral out of control in ways more level-headed political experts could not grasp at the time. But in the end, the show comes back to both sidesism, the time-worn idea that, as Brian Moylan said in his Vulture recap of the finale, in the game of politics no one comes out clean, and a lot of people are ready to trade. their moral centers to win.

It is true that politics can get dirty and that prominent Republican and Democratic Party figures sometimes resort to less than ideal tactics to get what they want. But now it should be emphasized that it should be obvious that one side is much further from reasonable behavior than the other. American Horror Story: Cult begins by clearly portraying Kai and his followers, and therefore Trump and his cronies, as morally bankrupt. But he concludes by stating that in fact the whole system is irrelevant, the Liberals are as bad as the Conservatives, and they do dark things behind the scenes that most people don’t see. Ironically, this is exactly the kind of message that keeps the cult of Trumpism, in all its forms, alive in this country.

