President Jokowi inaugurates Bank Sharia Indonesia





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was inaugurated on Monday by PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk, merged of three state-owned Sharia banks – PT Bank BRI Syariah Tbk, PT Bank Syariah Mandiri and PT Bank BNI Syariah. The inauguration, which took place at the State Palace, was well received by the market as the Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) took off at the start of the new week. The newly formed entity, Bank Sharia Indonesia (BSI), will be one of the largest Sharia banks in Indonesia and also in the world, with total assets of Rp 214 trillion and base capital of Rp20.4 trillion. by Rp. On Monday, JCI was up 205.19 points, or 3.5%, to 6,067.55 at the close of trade. Meanwhile, the index of the top 45 stocks, or the LQ45 index, rose 35.32 points, or 3.87 percent, to 947.3. JCI has already been oversold after seven consecutive days of correction, so the index has rebounded to its support zone, Foster Asset Management analyst Hans Mulyadi Irawan said on Monday. Related News: Sharia Economy Contributes 80% to GDP: Bank of Indonesia “Today it has strengthened in almost every sector, particularly through shares of public companies in mining, banking and construction, which have been oversold and have seen consecutive declines. Today the sentiment is the efficient operation of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS), SWF, and Data. The improvement in the Indonesian manufacturing index was also the trigger for a stronger index, ”he observed. The merger of Sharia banks, subsidiaries of public lenders, should also propel the development of the halal value chain in the country. Based on the world index, Indonesia’s ranking in sharia economics and finance is among the top 10 in finance, food and fashion, said earlier the Governor of the Bank of Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo. Earlier this week, BRIS shares climbed 360 points, or 14.75%, to reach Rp2,800 per share. This week, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) will still have a chance to strengthen, although it will tend to be limited due to the lack of positive sentiment in the market, according to Hans. JCI, which opened lower on Monday, strengthened later and continued in the green zone until trade closed. Based on the IDX-IC sector index, all sectors recorded an increase, with the technology sector registering the largest increase with 10.07%, followed by the commodities sector (8.25%) and real estate infrastructure sector (5.24%). JCI’s closing was accompanied by sales of shares by foreign investors. Net sales abroad were recorded at 594.83 billion rupees. Meanwhile, 22.39 billion shares, valued at 24.02 billion rupees, were traded on Monday in 1,884,555 transactions. Related News: Bank of Indonesia Prepares Sharia Compliant Instruments

