



BORIS Johnson declined advice to impose a stricter border lockdown to prevent mutant strains of Covid – like the South African variant – from entering Britain. The PM has reportedly dismissed Sage scientists who urged him to force all travelers to quarantine in hotels upon arrival in the UK. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates 4 SAGE had advised the government to set up quarantine hotels before the South African variant began to spread Credit: Rex Features 4 SAGE asked No.10 to close borders or set up quarantine hotels Credit: Goff Photos Instead, he announced last week that only travelers from high-risk countries will be forced to self-isolate at the border. Sage scientists had warned the prime minister that travel bans targeting only certain countries would fail to block new strains of the bug. Only the complete closure of borders or the introduction of a mandatory quarantine for all travelers would be close to staving off the threat, the Times reported. Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have both called for the border to be closed. But the PM canceled them and opted for the weaker controls. Nick Thomas-Symonds, Home Secretary for Shadow Labs, said: These revelations are incredibly serious. “Ministers knowingly left the UK border open and potentially exposed people to new strains of the virus, in direct contradiction to the advice of their own government scientists. “This puts the gains of the vaccine at risk, with disastrous consequences for people’s lives. “The Home Secretary must come to Parliament urgently and reverse this reckless policy of leaving our borders unlocked and exposed to other risks.” Yesterday Mr Hancock confirmed there had been 105 confirmed cases of the South African strain in the UK – 11 of which were unrelated to international travel. Ministers have ordered door-to-door mass testing in postal codes as the South African variant has been confirmed. Residents of eight English postcodes from Surrey to Merseyside are urged to get stamped within the next fortnight. Mobile units have been scrambled, as council officials knock on doors to deliver kits to residents. Authorities are keen to suppress any spread, fearing that vaccination may prove less effective against the variant. It is more contagious than the original, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly. Speaking at Briefing No.10 last night, Matt Hancock pledged to reduce the tension. The health secretary said it was imperative that people living in affected areas stay and play by the rules. He warned: This is a stark reminder that the fight against this virus is not over yet. But scientists warn those cases could be the tip of the iceberg, with the actual total up to 20 times higher. Only up to ten percent of positive tests are sequenced to look for variants. Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglias, said: The fact that we are only monitoring a minority of infections almost certainly means we have more cases in the UK. “The problem is, it’s more contagious and also more resistant to the vaccine. But Mr Hancock insisted the UK was working hard to stop him. He said: I urge everyone in these areas to get tested whether you have symptoms or not. A mutation in one part of the world is a threat to people all over the world. We need to redouble our efforts, and we will. “We have already made sure that all of these cases are isolated and that we have improved contact tracing. RUMBLED RING Huge County Lines drug ring destroyed with 72 members jailed for 221 years Latest ‘THE ICEBERG SUMMIT’ 350K to test as South Africa variant cases ‘could be 20 times higher’ ‘SLEEP THROUGH IT’ Student wakes up after 11 months in coma unconscious of pandemic FIND TRAGIC Body of missing woman Alexa Randolph ‘found in car trunk’ in parking lot Latest END OF THE PARTY Dubai shuts down all Covid Spike bars after UK influencers mock travel ban MORE THIRD PARTIES Covid lockdown can be lifted across UK at the same time with schools open first “We have stepped up testing in the areas where this variant has been found and sequenced each positive case. In collaboration with the local authorities, we went door to door to test people. The transmission was found at eight postcodes in London, Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, West Midlands and Merseyside. The 350,000 inhabitants will be offered a test over the next fifteen days.







