Modeling Pakistan on the State of Medina a priority: Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his determination to make Pakistan a welfare state in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and the principles of Riasat-e-Madina. The Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) in his last sermon gave a charter for mankind. The principles given by him are now followed by many countries around the world, he said while answering questions from the general public in a live television broadcast Aap ka Wazir Azam Awam kay Sath by telephone. The calls were broadcast live on television and hosted by the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Imran said that Riasat-e-Madina gave the world the concept of a truly modern welfare state by ensuring the rule of law and caring for the poor. He said the government was introducing a special topic on the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) Seerat-e-Nabi (SAW) in the 8th, 9th and 10th grade curriculum so that young people would have a full knowledge and understanding of the life of Saint. Prophet (pbuh) and the State of Medina. The prime minister said that the countries which have adopted and followed the principles of Riasat-e-Madina have made progress and development. Unfortunately, we did not follow these principles, he noted. He said that developing Pakistan on the principles of the Medina state was a struggle and not like changing a button. Inshallah Pakistan is going to become a great nation, the prime minister said. The Prime Minister answered questions on a host of issues ranging from Riasat-e-Madina to everyday issues, confronting people in their daily lives. To a question, he said with regret that the trend towards blasphemy, which causes great pain to Muslims around the world, started in the West after a book written by Salman Rushdi in 1989. He said the practice undermined the feelings of Muslims while the West continued the practice under the guise of free speech. He said the West, unlike Muslims, did not fully understand Muslims’ religious feelings and reverence they have for their Holy Prophet (PBUH). The prime minister said he had raised the issue at the OIC and United Nations General Assembly and was also joined by Dr Mahathir Mohammad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said it was a constant struggle and he hoped to be successful in it, he said. The prime minister said he had taken the issue to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations General Assembly, to seek the support of international bodies in an effort to put an end to such negative trend. He said everyone in the Muslim world needs to raise a strong and unanimous voice on the matter for the Western world to realize the gravity and gravity of the problem.







