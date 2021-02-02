Autonomy is at the heart of the fiscal year, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union’s 2021-22 budget as not only active but proactive, and stressed that villages and farmers were at the heart of it.

In a televised speech shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget to parliament, the prime minister said the budget will improve the common man’s comfort of life by simplifying the procedures and rules and will bring positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and the infrastructure sector.

The budget has the vision of autonomy and presents each section of society, Modi said.

The principles underlying the budget, he said, include expanding new growth opportunities, opportunities for young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, to infrastructure development; and help new sectors to develop.

This budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes. Villages and farmers are at the heart of it, he said.

The Prime Minister previously said the budget should be seen as a continuation of the four to five mini-budgets, or 20 lakh crore economic packages, announced by the Minister of Finance in 2020.

At a time when a section of farmers is agitating against the recently announced farm bills which they say are anti-farmers and will only benefit businesses, the PM has ensured that the budget is focused on the increased income for farmers. He said that farmers will be able to easily get loans and the new laws will strengthen the Agricultural Commodity Market Committee (APMC) with the help of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund.

Modi added that the government, while respecting fiscal sustainability, has insisted on increasing the size of the budget and has not exerted pressure on citizens.

On the budget provisions for the development needs of southern states, northeast states and Ladakh, he said these aspects would play a key role especially in transforming coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal as trading powers. All three states go to the polls in the first half of 2021, along with Assam and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.

During the budget speech, the Minister of Finance said that 8,500 km national highways projects will be awarded by March 2022. She announced new road and rail projects for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West Bengal.

Referring to the Covid government’s response, Modi said: We went beyond the asset side and gave a proactive budget.

While the Prime Minister said the rapid positive response to the budget – the Sensex, for example, has increased by 5% – indicates that the government is paying proper attention to its responsibility for fiscal sustainability, while increasing the size of the budget.

Opposition parties, however, criticized the budget. Forget about putting money in people’s hands, the Modi government is planning to hand over India’s assets to its buddy capitalist friends, Congressman and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking to the media, former finance minister and congressman P Chidambaram said the budget was disappointing and the increase in gasoline and diesel consumption was a cruel act for the poor and the farmers. He said it was an act of revenge against the thousands of farmers who staged the largest tractor rally in history. It is also a blow to federalism because states do not receive a share of the revenues from cesses, he said. MSMEs were fired in one sentence and the intention of this government is clear – let the PSBs bleed slowly so that they can all be privatized in the short term, he added.

Former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal staged strike as budget was presented