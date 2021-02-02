Politics
Autonomy is at the heart of the fiscal year, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Union’s 2021-22 budget as not only active but proactive, and stressed that villages and farmers were at the heart of it.
In a televised speech shortly after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget to parliament, the prime minister said the budget will improve the common man’s comfort of life by simplifying the procedures and rules and will bring positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and the infrastructure sector.
The budget has the vision of autonomy and presents each section of society, Modi said.
The principles underlying the budget, he said, include expanding new growth opportunities, opportunities for young people, giving a new dimension to human resources, to infrastructure development; and help new sectors to develop.
This budget places particular emphasis on strengthening the agricultural sector and increasing farmers’ incomes. Villages and farmers are at the heart of it, he said.
The Prime Minister previously said the budget should be seen as a continuation of the four to five mini-budgets, or 20 lakh crore economic packages, announced by the Minister of Finance in 2020.
Also Read: Important To Support Asset Creation, Says FM Sitharaman
At a time when a section of farmers is agitating against the recently announced farm bills which they say are anti-farmers and will only benefit businesses, the PM has ensured that the budget is focused on the increased income for farmers. He said that farmers will be able to easily get loans and the new laws will strengthen the Agricultural Commodity Market Committee (APMC) with the help of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund.
Modi added that the government, while respecting fiscal sustainability, has insisted on increasing the size of the budget and has not exerted pressure on citizens.
On the budget provisions for the development needs of southern states, northeast states and Ladakh, he said these aspects would play a key role especially in transforming coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal as trading powers. All three states go to the polls in the first half of 2021, along with Assam and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.
During the budget speech, the Minister of Finance said that 8,500 km national highways projects will be awarded by March 2022. She announced new road and rail projects for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West Bengal.
Referring to the Covid government’s response, Modi said: We went beyond the asset side and gave a proactive budget.
While the Prime Minister said the rapid positive response to the budget – the Sensex, for example, has increased by 5% – indicates that the government is paying proper attention to its responsibility for fiscal sustainability, while increasing the size of the budget.
Opposition parties, however, criticized the budget. Forget about putting money in people’s hands, the Modi government is planning to hand over India’s assets to its buddy capitalist friends, Congressman and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi said.
Speaking to the media, former finance minister and congressman P Chidambaram said the budget was disappointing and the increase in gasoline and diesel consumption was a cruel act for the poor and the farmers. He said it was an act of revenge against the thousands of farmers who staged the largest tractor rally in history. It is also a blow to federalism because states do not receive a share of the revenues from cesses, he said. MSMEs were fired in one sentence and the intention of this government is clear – let the PSBs bleed slowly so that they can all be privatized in the short term, he added.
Former BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal staged strike as budget was presented
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]