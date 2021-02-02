PM Imran pledged to purge the country of corruption: Aslam





LAHORE – Punjab’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that people had foiled the conspiracies and anti-development agenda of opposition parties.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his camp office, the minister said the opposition alliance parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), appeared poles apart from the targets of the anti-government movement. . He regretted that the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) did nothing for the masses except to plunder national wealth and deprive people of their basic rights. Both sides have bankrupted the country by laundering national wealth abroad, he added.

The minister said people let the looters know that they had nothing to do with their negative policies.

Unfortunately, he added, the two political families have continuously deceived the people for four decades. Now the leadership of the PDM was disappointed and those who demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister hid their faces in shame because their deadline had already passed, he added.

The minister said the nation cannot forget the role of two ultra-rich families in promoting corruption in the country. The corrupt have resorted to enmity with the people because they rejected it in the 2018 general election, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to purging the country of corruption and is optimistic that the big fish have been caught in the accountability process. The government would continue its anti-corruption efforts to the logical end and every looter would be held accountable for their wrongdoing, he vowed.

