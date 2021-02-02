Donald Trump still has not learned his lesson.





In the most recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke to Dan Goldman, who led Donald Trump’s first round of impeachment hearings in the House in December 2019 as senior advisor and director of investigations for the US House of Representatives Standing Special Committee on Intelligence. They discussed whether all the time and money spent on this indictment was wasted and why it was worth redoing everything. Part of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, is transcribed below.

Dahlia Lithwick: After the initial hearings, you basically handed over the keys to the impeachment to the House Directors, and they went on to a trial that was clearly going to end in an acquittal. I think we can tell, after this week’s vote in the Senate, that this one is going as well. And so, just as an initial investigative question: was it worth it to work your way through all of this? Was it worth the time, the expense, the recriminations and the drama? Does any part of you think it was futile?

People don’t learn lessons when they get away with bad behavior. Dan Goldman

Dan Goldman: No, I don’t know. I think it was important to do this for several reasons. First, it was the right thing to do, and sometimes you just have to do the right thing, no matter how futile, even if it’s difficult, even if it won’t accomplish the ultimate goal you hope to accomplish. Second, I think it had an impact on the election year. It had less of an impact than I think it would have because of COVID, and when COVID hit shortly after impeachment it simply blew up the rest of the water and became the central issue of the election. But I think it was helpful to point out to people if they tolerated activity or opposed activity by a president that shouldn’t be happening. And then the last thing is its historical value, and I think when people think about it, like they do now with this second arraignment, people look with fresh eyes and they think, Huh, OK. We had our chance, maybe we should have used it. And so, I think it will teach future leaders, future representatives, future citizens what is right and what is wrong, and provide guardrails that will hopefully be respected in the future.

I want to ask you, which is slightly related to your very last reason why we are doing this: Was your visceral reaction to the events of January 6 a version of, We put this on the record. I’m glad we proceeded with the impeachment because we made it clear to all the people who didn’t know this was going to happen that we knew it was going to happen? Was there any sense in looking at the events that you were justified by all of this?

The mindset we told you?

I wasn’t going to put it that way. I tried to dress her nicer, but yeah. Did you have a few that I told you?

So there’s a bit of that in there, and especially in the sense that, and it really goes back to my decade as a prosecutor: people don’t learn lessons when they get away with bad behavior. . And so, the idea that Donald Trump had learned his lesson because he was impeached and then acquitted in the Senate was really far-fetched.

And besides, there was another element of it: As you will recall, there were several Republican Senators at the time who said they felt we had proven our cause but it was really it was up to citizens and voters to make that decision, because we were so close to an election. Well, Donald Trump tried to subvert the will of the voters, and a number of Republican Senators and Congressmen sort of accepted that, and that, to me, was even beyond anything. that we had announced. And Adam Schiff, I think, did a brilliant job of trying to make sure that this case isn’t just about this particular case, it’s about a human being who would do something like that, and keep doing something. thing like that. When he failed to cheat to win the election, impeachment having really reduced his ability to do so somewhat, he simply switched to stealing the election. And I think that’s what it is, and I’m not sure if anyone would have necessarily anticipated it, but I wasn’t surprised. And spending so much time exploring the actions and psyche of Donald Trump, as I have done over the year in addition to my presence, unfortunately I was not surprised that he did that.

As we look into the second indictment trial, I would like to ask you to explain as best as possible why we cannot do this calculation in another way. Tim Kaine and Susan Collins talk about censorship. There are a lot of people saying: Why can’t we just have criminal trials for the actual insurgents and leave Donald Trump out of it? There is enormous pressure to move forward, to do COVID, to save money, to fix the environment. It is expensive, it takes time. What’s your best argument as to why all of those other resolutions aren’t enough? And why can’t we just ignore it? He left. What’s the best argument for doing this thing that I think we agree is going to end in an acquittal in the face of all these other less, less expensive, less polarizing, forward-looking interventions?

How many House Republicans believe the Jews attacked California with a space laser? The attack on Capitol Hill was terrifying for members of Congress. Now they face the trauma. Could Gavin Newsom Really Get Kicked From Office? ExQAnon Believer to Anderson Cooper: I apologize for thinking you ate babies

I think there are a few concepts that are essential here. One is deterrence; one is a moral compulsion within our democracy to set a marker indicating that this type of anti-democratic and authoritarian conduct will not be accepted in the future; and finally, you have to let everyone know whether they think this type of behavior is right or not. And the biggest measure to hold anyone accountable is what we saw in November, and Donald Trump was removed from office. This is ultimately the greatest threat every politician has, and if Donald Trump is gone he should never be able to run again because of his conduct, but it is also a message to anyone, not just to anyone. Donald Trump, but to anyone who is considering doing something like this in the future, that if you do, it has already been done, you will quickly be removed from your post.

And so, there is a measure of accountability, there is a measure of justice, and there is a measure of deterrence to ensure that this does not happen again. And then the last point is that there is a message to the world that we need to send, which is that what happened on January 6 is not the subject of our country, and we have taken steps to isolate the primary individual responsible for this and disqualify him from ever serving again.

