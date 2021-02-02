Cloud diplomacy in the foreground





BEIJING: As the world enters the second month of 2021, it still struggles to cope with a devastating Covid-19 pandemic, a deep economic recession, and a turbulent and changing world order. In a context of growing risks and uncertainties, Chinese President Xi Jinping has, on various bilateral and multilateral diplomatic occasions, proposed Chinese solutions to these challenges. Its commitments and proposals, ranging from promoting global vaccine cooperation and jointly building the Belt and Road to the practice of multilateralism, have paved the way for a world that has come to a historic crossroads. . Amid the surge in Covid-19 infections, a fair distribution of effective vaccines is seen as the best way out of the tunnel. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Xi has engaged in intensive cloud diplomacy, including attending or chairing virtual meetings and making phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, during which he repeatedly called for solidarity against the pandemic, as well as in the world. cooperation in research, development and distribution of vaccines. Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual event on the Davos agenda on January 25, Xi said China will continue to share its experience with other countries, do its best to help countries and regions that are less prepared for the pandemic and would work for greater accessibility and better price of Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries, adding that he hopes these efforts will contribute to a rapid and complete victory over the coronavirus in the world. The pandemic-induced global economic recession turned out to be the most severe since the end of World War II in 1945. Yet China’s proposals and commitments outlined by Xi in his Davos speech have injected new momentum into the declining global economy. China will continue to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, help maintain the fluidity and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said China. he declared. In his latest speech in Davos, Xi said that as China enters a new stage of development, we will follow a new development philosophy and promote a new development paradigm with national circulation as the pillar and national circulation. and international mutually reinforcing. Xinhua







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos