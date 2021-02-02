When the Jokowi-Tesla investment plan is blocked by the ban on foreigners from entering Indonesia

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Team visit plans Tesla in Indonesia in February 2021, it was postponed again.

Indeed, the Tesla team follows the Indonesian government’s policy of barring foreign nationals (WNA) from entering Indonesia.

The planned visit is actually a follow-up to President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) diplomacy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The two had a conversation on December 11, 2020, by phone.

The two sides exchanged views on the electric car industry and the main components of the electric battery.

Not only speaking from the prospect of electric cars, Jokowi also invited Tesla to see Indonesia as the launch site for Space X.

“Indonesian President Joko Widodo also urged Tesla to see Indonesia as a launch pad for Space X,” the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) wrote in a press release, mid -December 2020.

In response to these offers, Elon plans to send his team to Indonesia in January 2021 to explore all opportunities for cooperation.

The Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has said that a team from the company founded by Elon Musk, Tesla, will visit Indonesia in January 2021.

In fact, Luhut confirmed that Tesla had started to take an interest in investing in Indonesia. “Tesla has also expressed strong interest in investing in Indonesia. They will visit next year in January,” Luhut said in his virtual address at the Battery Electric Motor Vehicles (KBLBB) launch on Thursday (17 / 12 /) 2020).