Twitter blocks accounts linked to Indian farmers protests

Twitter on Monday blocked access to associated accounts of farmers protesting the Indian government, in a localized blackout of some 250 accounts and tweets.

The blocks, which only applied to viewers based in India, came after the Indian government launched a legal demand on Twitter.

One thing many of the accounts seemed to have in common: They had shared content criticizing the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) amid an ongoing protest movement by farmers, which turned into a more threat. wide for government authority. Many blocked accounts also used the fake hashtag “ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide”, a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the blockages widespread conviction online, Twitter said it unblocked all accounts Monday night. According to Twitter, company officials had met with Indian government officials to make them understand that the tweets were free speech and deserved to be posted.

The lockdowns came days after peaceful protests in Delhi by farmers unhappy with the government’s agricultural reforms turned violent for the first time on January 26. At least one person was killed. Journalist reporting on violence, Mandeep Punia, also arrested at protest site and charged with obstructing police, Indian says Express.

Among the users blocked by Twitter on Monday were Kisan Ekta Morcha (Farmers Unity Front), an account with 171,000 followers who represented the protesting farmers; Tractor to Twitter, another account with over 42,000 followers that describes itself as “supporting farmers protesting on social media”; and MD Salim, a former lawmaker. Also blocked was The Caravan, a highly respected investigative magazine that often publishes content critical of India’s Hindu nationalist government.

“This is a continuation of a higher degree of censorship taking place around the farmers’ protests in India,” Apar Gupta, executive director of the Indian Internet Freedom Foundation, told TIME. “This shows that the government wants to control the narrative of electronic and digital media.”

The Indian government’s Department of Electronics and Informatics submitted a list of around 250 accounts and tweets that allegedly used the hashtag “ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide” to Twitter, accusing the accounts of “creating fake, intimidating and provocative tweets.” according to a government memo shared with Indian Journalists and seen by TIME. “Incitement to genocide is a serious threat to public order and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has therefore ordered the blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets,” the memo said. (The Indian government did not respond to requests for comment.)

“Many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and / or the content of Twitter accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement ahead of the accounts restoration Monday, in response to a list of questions from TIME. “As part of our ongoing efforts to make our services available anywhere in the world, if we receive a properly extended request from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to deny access to certain content in a particular country from time to time. time.” Even after Twitter said the tweets and accounts had been reinstated, the company said the government’s legal request was valid.

The Indian government’s legal demand has put Twitter, which has employees based in the country, in a difficult position. On the one hand, companies must comply with local laws in the jurisdictions in which they operate. But in many countries, authoritarian rulers selectively use laws to intimidate opposition voices, sometimes forcing tech companies that normally preach the value of free speech to play censorship instead.

As anti-government protest movements have grown in India over the past 14 months, the Indian government has increasingly made legal demands on Twitter demanding content removals, according to the most recent Twitter. transparency report. Between January and June 2020, the most recent period for which data is available, Twitter received 2,768 legal content removal requests in India, an increase of over 274% from the previous six months. Twitter responded to 13.8% of those requests, according to the report. India sends the fifth highest number of takedown requests to Twitter of any country, the report said. (Japan, Russia, South Korea and Turkey are the top four.) India also led the world in government-targeted internet shutdowns in 2020, with blocks (often targeted at protest or insurrection) lasting nearly 9,000 hours and costing the economy an estimated $ 2.7 billion, according to research by Top10VPN.

Protesters are gassed with tear gas during the farm tractor rally on January 26, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Sanjeev Verma Hindustan Times / Getty Images

And particularly in India, a country with over 500 million internet users (and more logging on for the first time every day), the business incentives for social media companies to keep the government on their side are strong. . Yet despite pressure from some authoritarian governments, social media companies also have an international reputation to protect. Twitter’s statement to TIME on Monday continued: “Transparency is vital to protect free speech.”

Still, Twitter did not officially respond to questions about the details of the legal requests it received regarding the blocked accounts on Monday. According to India’s Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), the law used by the Indian government calling on Twitter to block tweets “prevents intermediaries like Twitter from disclosing information about blocking an account or tweet.”

“The duty of confidentiality … creates a bizarre situation where citizens have the right to challenge the blocking of online content, but they are unable to do so because they do not have access to these legal orders.” IFF said.

In addition, the laws place a heavy burden on tech companies to comply with government orders. “Twitter is unable to resist these government requests under existing legal regulations,” said Gupta, director of the IFF. “If they resist it, under the existing legal powers, they would likely be liable to criminal prosecution for an offense for which prison terms on conviction are up to seven years. “

As India’s ruling BJP mobilizes national law to seemingly clamp down on critics’ use of Twitter, the party and its supporters have themselves long used social media platforms as key tools to spread disinformation, organize harassment campaigns and disseminate hate speech. From the 2016 book I am a troll By Swati Chaturvedi, disinformation and harassment campaigns are coordinated by senior party officials who share talking points with vocal supporters, who then tweet them on their personal accounts.

In April 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread in India, the hashtag “CoronaJihad” was all the rage on Twitter, appearing at least 165 million times on the site in a matter of days, according to data shared with TIME by the ‘NGO Equality Labs. The hashtag was part of a disinformation campaign to blame Muslims for the spread of COVID-19 in India. Twitter said it was “committed to protecting and serving the public conversation” at the time and began deleting the tweets. But the Indian government has taken no legal action against the accounts disseminating the conspiracy theory.

