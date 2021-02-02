Connect with us

Retirement home resident, 97, says Boris Johnson ‘looks a lot better’, as she receives the Covid vaccine

17 hours ago

Boris Johnson was told he ‘looked a lot better’, as he watched a 97-year-old retiree receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this evening, the Prime Minister shared footage of a conversation with Jeanette, a retiree currently living in a nursing home.

The retiree is one of 9.3 million people across Britain who received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to government figures shared today.

Before receiving her hit, Jeanette had the chance to catch up with the Prime Minister – and even managed to give him a compliment.

The retiree told Mr Johnson: ‘You look a lot better’ as they greeted each other on a video call.

The Prime Minister seemed surprised at first, asking: “Who am I or are you?” He then thanked her for her kind words.

Last summer, the Prime Minister revealed that he had lost more than one stone after revealing he was ‘too fat’, when he was hospitalized with Covid-19.

Mr Johnson then watched live Jeanette smiled as she received her vaccine.

Mr Johnson thanked Jeanette, before watching the retiree receive the vaccine from her care home earlier today

Jeanette smiled as she received her first dose of the vaccine – with the second cycle expected within the next 12 weeks

Seconds after the jab was administered, the PM remarked, “Look at that, you haven’t even blinked Jeanette. You were awesome, I was watching you.

He was fortunate enough to repay a compliment after hearing that the nursing home resident was 97 years old.

He joked, “Wow. Jeanettte you do not look at him. Fantastic, you look wonderfully healthy. In a few weeks you should get immunity against Covid, this will gradually increase.

The Prime Minister added: ‘It’s great to see vaccinations getting into people’s arms, it’s great to see how everything is going so well.

“I know you have been through a difficult time, your nursing home has suffered a lot. So there are a lot of nursing homes across the country. You do brilliantly.

The footage was shared on Twitter hours after Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed nearly a million doses of the vaccine were given to Britaikn over the weekend.

An impressed Boris Johnson complimented Jeanette in return, explaining how she bravely received the blow, before saying she looked ‘wonderfully healthy’

The health secretary said those who received a first dose of the vital drug included more than half of those over 70, plus nine in 10 of those over 80.

It came as Britain today recorded the fewest daily coronavirus deaths since December, with 406 more casualties as the second wave continues to decline.

Health Ministry figures also show cases continue to decline, hitting a seven-week low of 18,607 positive tests.

Government data also revealed that another 322,000 Covid vaccines had been distributed on Sunday, meaning 9.3 million Britons have now received their first dose.

No10 has pledged to vaccinate 13.9 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February, in order to start easing lockdown restrictions.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference tonight, Mr Hancock said: ‘We have visited every nursing home with older residents in England and offered vaccinations to all of their residents and staff – this has been an incredible example of health and social cooperation. ”

