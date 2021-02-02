Liz Cheney gets McConnell boost amid controversial intra-party battle over Trump impeachment





On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the latest Republican to give her a boost, saying in a statement to CNN that she had “the courage” to follow through on her beliefs in the wake of his vote to impeach Trump last month on a charge. he instigated the deadly insurgency that sacked Capitol Hill on January 6.

“Liz Cheney is a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on it,” said McConnell. “She is an important leader in our party and in our country. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the critical issues facing our nation.”

The statement comes as a cross-section of GOP lawmakers – from high-level Republicans in Senate leadership like his Wyoming Republican colleague Senator John Barrasso, to some Conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus like Representative Chip Roy of Texas – publicly defended Cheney in the face. of the onslaught of Trump supporters eager to see her defeated. Last week, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, traveled to Wyoming to rally against Cheney, with former president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. calling for the event and demanding defeat in next year’s primary.

The former president is focusing his political energy on targeting Cheney. According to a source, Trump has repeatedly questioned his Republican allies about efforts to remove Cheney from his leadership position and put a leading candidate against her. He also showed those allies a poll commissioned by his Save America PAC that claims to show Cheney’s impeachment vote hurt his position in Wyoming, even urging them to talk about the poll on television.

On Capitol Hill, some Trump supporters are trying to oust him from his leadership, though it is far from clear that they have a majority in the House Republican Conference to be successful in this quest. Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, along with the votes of nine other House Republicans, is expected to be a topic of conversation when the House GOP meets behind closed doors on Wednesday. Already, some Republicans who backed Trump’s impeachment have faced backlash at home, including South Carolina Representative Tom Rice, who was censored by his state party over the weekend.

McConnell, who voted last week with 44 of his Senate GOP colleagues to keep alive an effort to dismiss the Senate impeachment trial on constitutional grounds, privately told associates he believed Trump had committed impassable offenses, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

When asked by CNN last week if he thought Trump’s actions before the riot constituted ungodly conduct, McConnell dodged the question – and later said he was on a juror and would assess the arguments. But unlike House Republicans, most Senate Republicans distance themselves from Trump’s actions, even though they are signaling that they will vote to acquit on the grounds that they believe the Senate should not try a former president.

Cheney also received support from Beyond Capitol Hill. Former President George W. Bush made it clear that he supported her, along with her chief of staff, Freddy Ford, telling CNN on Friday that Bush planned to congratulate her on a call Saturday with his former vice president, his father, Dick Cheney. McConnell’s statement defending Cheney is more of a thorough defense than that offered by Republican House Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who said he supports Cheney but said she should respond to their conference for his vote.

“Listen, I support her, but I also have concerns,” McCarthy said last month, days before heading to South Florida to visit the former president and say the two were united to try to take over the House next year.

McConnell has not spoken to Trump since December 15.

This story has been updated with more information.

CNN’s Caroline Kelly and Michael Warren contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos