China crushes ‘free Baloch movement’: Pakistani army general exposes Imran-Xi Jinping





Pakistani army general shockingly revealed and admitted China’s role in ‘crushing’ the Baluch freedom movement in Pakistan, claiming Beijing gave him a six-month task to end the struggle for the freedom of the Baloch people. According to a Bangladeshi newspaper report, the Daily Sun quoted General Pak as saying that China paid him a salary and a large sum of money and officially sent him there for their regional interests. This is a shocking revelation as Balochistan remains the poorest and least populated province in Pakistan despite a number of development projects initiated by Islamabad in the past. Pakistani Major General Ayman Bilal had said in previous instances that the end of the Baluch movement and the success of the CPEC are very important for Pakistan and China. Meanwhile, Baluch separatists, activists and political groups have opposed China’s growing involvement in the province. Given the disparity and dire state of Baloch province, several rebel groups have been waging a separatist insurgency for decades. The separatists have complained that the central Pakistani government and the wealthier province of Punjab are unfairly exploiting their resources. In 2005, Islamabad responded to the insurgency by launching a deadly military operation in the province. The Pakistani government had received numerous criticisms and condemnations last month for handling an activist funeral in the province. The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) had criticized the authorities for handling the funeral of activist Karima Baloch, calling their attempt to thwart the ceremony organized for the murdered activist as “shameful”. Also read:The army takes power in Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi is detained; Biden threatens US sanctions in response to coup Also read:Biden Pledges to Build Quad: Will Biden Administration Continue to Push Quad? Karima Baloch was a humanhuman rights activist from Balochistan province, who died under mysterious circumstances in Canada last month. Before the corpse could be transported from Karachi to Balochistan, Pakistani authorities forcibly took Karima’s body with her family from the airport to her hometown. The funeral took place under army surveillance.

