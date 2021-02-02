KSPI will ask Surati Jokowi to continue the wage subsidy program

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions ( KSPI), Said Iqbal said his party would immediately send a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the Wage Subsidy or Wage Subsidy (BSU) assistance program.

Said Iqbal said the wage or wage subsidy assistance program should be continued in 2021 because the program is supposed to help maintain the purchasing power of workers. In addition, layoffs are expected to increase.

“In the future, KSPI predicts that an explosion of layoffs of millions of workers will occur in all industrial sectors, including the steel and cement industries,” he said in a written statement, Tuesday (2/2/2021).

In addition, Said Iqbal also hopes that the program will participate wage subsidies extended, including for workers who are not registered with BPJS Ketenagakerjaan so that more workers receive subsidized wages.

Wage subsidy assistance is seen as a buffer for workers and their families to survive amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, Minister of Manpower (Menaker) Ida Fauziyah said the government program in the form of wage subsidies worth Rp 600,000 per month was still awaiting a decision from the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and national economic recovery (KCPEN).

He said that this year there was no allocation from the state budget (APBN) for wage or salary subsidies for workers whose incomes had been reduced due to the corona virus pandemic.

“We are still waiting. Meanwhile, the 2021 state budget is not allocated,” Ida said in Jakarta.

