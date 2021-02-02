The government has not kept its promises: ANP – Journal





KARAK / NOWSHERA: Local leaders of the Awami National Party said the PTI government had failed to deliver on its promises.

Addressing a public meeting in Isak Chountra here on Monday, PNA district chairman Shah Nawaz called on party workers to start preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

On the occasion, more than 12 families associated with different parties announced their membership in the ANP.

Mr Nawaz said the PTI government failed to deliver on the promises it made to the people in the last general election. He added that corruption has increased in the province according to Transparency International’s report instead of diminishing PTI’s mandate.

He said PTI fooled people through the hollow slogan of change. He claimed that people’s standard of living was affected due to the flawed policies of the government.

The ANP chief said Imran Khan had failed to control the unprecedented rise in prices in the country. He alleged that PTI exploited the feelings of young people but that no job opportunity had been created for them.

He said the ANP would launch preparations for the next elections of local bodies. He added that his party would run for the election wholeheartedly.

In Nowshera, Syeda Nazia Shah, a member of the ANP central council, said on Monday that the so-called champions of change and incompetent leaders were crippling the country, especially the Pakhtuns, politically, economically and educationally.

Addressing a rally of women, she said the county’s economy was in decline due to the failed policies of the ruling PTI.

She said the people will take revenge on the leaders on February 19 in the elections in the PK-63 constituency. She said the leaders stole the people’s mandate in the last general election.

Ms. Shah said the government had failed to keep promises made in previous general elections with the people. She said Imran Khan had no solution to people’s problems.

Ms Shah said women in Nowshera should go door to door to promote Bacha Khan’s philosophy of non-violence and encourage women to fight for their rights. She said women would vote for the ANP candidate.

Posted in Dawn, February 2, 2021

