Pennsylvania official at center of Trump election concerns resigns





The Pennsylvania Secretary of State, who has come across as a badass to supporters of former President Donald Trump, said on Monday she would step down for failing to comply with an unrelated state election law.

Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, will step down on February 5. His office botched the handling of a state constitutional amendment that would allow more victims of sexual abuse to prosecute their alleged abusers.

In a statement, she said: “I have always believed that responsibility and leadership should be the cornerstone of public service. While I only became aware of the error last week and immediately took action to alert the administration to the error, I accept responsibility on behalf of the ministry.

Pennsylvania law requires that proposed amendments go through the state legislature twice. The secretary of state’s office is to publish the proposed amendment in two newspapers in each of the state’s 67 counties before the election between votes, which his office did not.

Governor Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, announced Boockvar’s resignation in a press release stressing that the issue was separate from the presidential election.

“This change in the State Department has nothing to do with administering the 2020 elections, which was fair and precise,” Wolf said.

Kathy Boockvar speaks at a press conference on the counting of the electoral votes in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States, November 5, 2020. REUTERS / Mark Kauzlarich / File Photo

The delay caused by this human error will be heartbreaking for thousands of childhood sexual assault survivors, lawyers and lawmakers, and I join the State Department in apologizing. I share your anger and frustration at this, and stand by your side in your fight for justice.

Boockvar became a national political figure after seeking to accept mail-in ballots three days after the November 3 election, which the Republican Party said usurped power from the state legislature.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court sided with Boockvar, as did the United States Supreme Court.

Ultimately, Boockvar said about 10,000 ballots arrived within three days of the election, well within President Biden’s margin of victory of around 80,000 votes.

Trump and his campaign have claimed that Boockvar was complicit in voting irregularities, but the allegations were unsuccessfully presented in court.

Trump tweeted a day after the election, “We’re winning big in Pennsylvania, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are ‘millions of ballots left to count’.”

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri opposed the certification of Pennsylvania voters for Biden shortly after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6 and halted proceedings. The Senate voted 92-7. to accept Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. The House voted 282-138 to affirm Biden’s victory.

